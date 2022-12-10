Ian Roch Pattison Just Bought 101% More Shares In Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGL)

Quantum Graphite Limited (ASX:QGL) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Ian Roch Pattison recently bought a whopping AU$2.2m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.54. That purchase boosted their holding by 101%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quantum Graphite

In fact, the recent purchase by Ian Roch Pattison was the biggest purchase of Quantum Graphite shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.54 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Ian Roch Pattison.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Quantum Graphite

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 24% of Quantum Graphite shares, worth about AU$44m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Quantum Graphite Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Quantum Graphite we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Quantum Graphite.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

