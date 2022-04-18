Ian Smith Scheduled To Be In Cinnaminson Courtroom Monday

CINNAMINSON, NJ – Congressional Candidate and COVID-19 defiant gym owner Ian Smith is scheduled to appear in Cinnaminson Municipal Court Monday, according to documents obtained by Patch.

The court appearance stems from his March 27 arrest on charges of allegedly driving while intoxicated, according to the Cinnaminson Police Department.

As previously reported by Patch, police video from the night of Smith’s arrest appears to show him swerving into other lanes, taking several field sobriety tests and resisting several procedures while in police custody.

After last month’s arrest, Steve Kush, a Smith campaign consultant, said in a statement that was posted on the Twitter account of a Smith supporter that "being charged with an offense and actually committing an offense are two entirely different things. Ian Smith was not driving drunk. Ian Smith is innocent.”

Kush also tweeted that "Ian will be vindicated" when he appears in court.

