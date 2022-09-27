Ian strengthens into a major Cat. 3 hurricane overnight, track shifts closer to Central Florida

Hurricane Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 hurricane overnight.

Ian made landfall around 4:30 a.m. over western Cuba with maximum sustained winds of around 125 mph.

Significant wind and storm surge impacts are expected in western Cuba as the storm moves over the island.

Ian is currently moving north at 12 mph.

There was rapid strengthening overnight and Ian is nearly a Category 4 hurricane Tuesday morning.

The storm should be off the coast of the Florida Keys by Tuesday night.

The forecast track shifted overnight, bringing the storm’s path closer to Central Florida.

Ian is projected to slow down as it approaches Tampa and become a major hurricane before moving inland.

As rain bands move through Florida by Wednesday there will be a risk of tornados and flooding.

Channel 9 meteorologists are advising people in Florida to hunker down in a safe location by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Some areas of western Central Florida could see around 20 inches of rain as Ian moves through.

Hurricane and tropical storm conditions may persist in Central Florida from Wednesday through Thursday as Ian slowly moves through our area.

