Ian weakens into a tropical storm, moves to Orlando
Orlando is looking at the potential for severe damage as Ian continues into the area as a strong tropical storm. Alex Wilson from The Weather Channel reports.
Even though Hurricane Ian has weakened to a tropical storm, it still has the potential to cause significant problems as it continues to dump heavy rain. NBC’s Bill Karins is tracking where the storm is projected to head next.
Hurricane Ian live updates on Wednesday, Sept. 28. A devastating high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's southwest coast Wednesday with sustained 145 mph winds.
FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking Hurricane Ian and the potential for hurricane-force winds across the Orlando metropolitan area and Central Florida.
Heavy rain and flash flooding are the greatest threats, but powerful winds could reach tropical storm strength, according to the National Weather Service.
Ian has downgraded to a tropical storm but continues to douse Florida with heavy rain as it heads toward the Atlantic Ocean. The latest tracker shows the storm hitting the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Friday afternoon.
ABC News meteorologist Melissa Griffin gives an update on Hurricane Ian's latest track as it zeroes in on Florida.
After making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, Ian has weakened to a tropical storm. NBC’s Bill Karins gives an update on where the the storm is headed and explains why water pulled away from the shores in Tampa Bay.
Ian made landfall Wednesday near Fort Myers, Florida as a high-end Category 4 Hurricane with winds at 150 mph as extreme storm surge, rain totals nearing a foot and hurricane force winds battered the western part of the state.
Ian weakens to tropical storm, continues soaking Florida
Ian, now a tropical storm, made landfall in Florida as a powerful category 4 hurricane on Wednesday. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY on the destruction and flooding left behind.
The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm as it continues to move across the Florida peninsula.
Hurricane Ian live updates Thursday: Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state's response to the storm will be historic.
Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday morning, but not before making landfall along Florida’s gulf coast as a category 4 hurricane, bringing devastating flooding and gale-force winds. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky breaks down how areas of the coast are coping now the storm has been downgraded and what officials are saying about the damage.
Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it continues to churn over Florida.
Hurricane Ian strengthened into a powerful Category 4 hurricane on Wednesday morning, hours before it was expected to make landfall along Florida's Gulf Coast.
Meteorologists Tony Sadiku and Dave Osterberg offers the latest on Tropical Storm Ian as it weakens and moves across the Florida peninsula.
NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez takes a look at Ian's projected path.
According to the 11 p.m. Wednesday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ian was packing maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, traveling north/northeast at 8 mph.