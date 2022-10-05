Ian Ziskin at the 2022 1Sustainability Conference

Ian Ziskin and the EXec Excel Group join 1BusinessWorld as strategic partners at 1Sustainability.

Global business strategist, human capital strategy expert and author Ian Ziskin, the President of the Exec Excel Group, joins 1Sustainability to talk about leading transformational change for sustainability.

A strategic partner of 1BusinessWorld at 1Sustainability, Ian Ziskin and the EXec EXcel Group combine real world experience, a personal approach, and customized solutions to help senior leaders and their teams address priorities, including coaching for senior leaders, business and human capital strategy, future workforce/workplace issues, implications, and actions, leadership & talent development solutions.

Introducing sustainability leaders of the world, the 2022 1Sustainability Conference is a global sustainability conference, this year taking place, as a virtual event, from Monday, October 17, through Friday, October 21.

About the Exec Excel Group

EXec EXcel Group LLC is a coaching and consulting firm specializing in business solutions, human capital strategy, leadership & talent development, and organizational transformation. EXec EXcel Group combines real world experience, a personal approach, and customized solutions to help senior leaders and their teams address priorities, including coaching for senior leaders, business and human capital strategy, future workforce/workplace issues, implications, and actions, leadership & talent development solutions. EXec EXcel Group services combine real world experience, a personal approach, and customized solutions for senior leaders and organizations. All services are customizable to individual and/or organizational needs. EXec EXcel Group

About 1Sustainability

As part of 1BusinessWorld, 1Sustainability is one of the most comprehensive business sustainability platforms and events in the world and features sustainability leaders of the world - entrepreneurs, founders, business leaders, investors and advisors with sustainability as a key component of their overall strategy - presenting on cutting-edge topics and the latest industry developments. 1Sustainability

About 1BusinessWorld

1BusinessWorld is a global business ecosystem, network and marketplace that provides entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals with the information, tools, resources and connectivity needed to succeed throughout their company’s growth journey, toward a better business world. Our vision is based on the reality that we live, work and do business in one global interconnected business environment, and hence our motto: “One World, One Business World”. Our mission is to encourage and support global communication and collaboration among entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses. 1BusinessWorld

