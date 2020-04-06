iAnthus Announces Default of Interest Obligations to Debenture Holders on March 31, 2020







- Forms Special Committee to Oversee Strategic Alternatives Review Process and to Investigate Alleged Related Party Transactions

- Appoints Canaccord Genuity as Financial Advisor

- Postpones Filing of 2019 Year End Financial Statements and Corresponding Investor Call

NEW YORK and TORONTO, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN, OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with best-in-class regulated cannabis operations across the United States, announced today that the Company did not make applicable interest payments due on its 13.0% Senior Secured Debentures ("Secured Debentures") and 13.0% Unsecured Convertible Debentures ("Unsecured Debentures") due on March 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2020, the aggregate principal amount outstanding on iAnthus' debt obligations total $159.2 million, including $97.5 million of Secured Debentures, $60.0 million of Unsecured Debentures and $1.7 million of other debt obligations.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (CNW Group/iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.) More

The decline in the overall public equity cannabis markets, coupled with the extraordinary market conditions that began in Q1 2020 due to the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 ("COVID-19") pandemic, have negatively impacted the financing markets and have caused liquidity constraints for the Company. Despite its best efforts as of this date, the Company has not been able to secure a further round of financing since December 20, 2019, whether as part of the larger financing plan previously announced on September 30, 2019 or from other sources.

iAnthus attempted in good faith to negotiate with the holders of the Secured Debentures for temporary relief of interest payments, but the parties were not able to reach a satisfactory agreement. As a result, iAnthus and its subsidiaries did not fund the March 31, 2020 interest payment totaling $4.4 million to the holders of the Secured Debentures and Unsecured Debentures, and the applicable cure period prior to triggering an event of default of the Secured Debentures has lapsed. The Company is currently in default of the obligations to its Secured Debenture holders and the existence of such default triggers a cross-default of the obligation to its Unsecured Debenture holders.

"It was a difficult decision to not make the interest payment when it was due, but management and the board decided it was in the best interest of the Company and our stakeholders to spend our cash to maintain the inherent value of our business operations," said Hadley Ford, CEO of iAnthus. "We have moved aggressively over the past few months to reduce headcount and overhead spend in addition to other cost savings. Our business has never been stronger, and iAnthus is on track to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA and operational cash flow in 2020 as previously planned."

Despite the challenging conditions, the Company will continue to pursue expansion opportunities in retail, cultivation and manufacturing, as well as further development of its retail and product brands. Deploying these efforts with a ruthless focus on the customer experience and the patient journey, iAnthus remains committed to its mission to create the most valuable cannabis brands and network of cannabis operations and distribution nationally.