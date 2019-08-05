What Is IAR Systems Group AB (publ)'s (STO:IAR B) Share Price Doing?

IAR Systems Group AB (publ) (STO:IAR B), which is in the software business, and is based in Sweden, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the OM, rising to highs of SEK296.5 and falling to the lows of SEK247. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether IAR Systems Group's current trading price of SEK248 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at IAR Systems Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is IAR Systems Group worth?

The stock is currently trading at kr248 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 40.64% compared to my intrinsic value of SEK176.33. This means that the opportunity to buy IAR Systems Group at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since IAR Systems Group’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of IAR Systems Group look like?

OM:IAR B Past and Future Earnings, August 5th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 52% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for IAR Systems Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in IAR B’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe IAR B should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IAR B for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for IAR B, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on IAR Systems Group. You can find everything you need to know about IAR Systems Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in IAR Systems Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

