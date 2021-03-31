IATA says travel pass app to launch on Apple mid-April

A logo of IATA is pictured in Geneva
·1 min read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Global airline industry body IATA said on Wednesday a digital travel pass for COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates would be launched on the Apple platform in mid-April.

The digital travel pass, currently in the testing phase, had been planned to be launched by the end of March.

IATA Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East Kamil Alawadhi said it was expected to launch on the Apple platform around April 15, and later for the Android platform.

"But the application will only achieve its success once airlines, different countries, airports adopt it," Alawadhi said.

UK-based carrier Virgin Atlantic said on Friday it would trial the IATA app on its London to Barbados route from April 16. Barbados has said it will accept the pass at its border, one of the first countries to accept a digital pass instead of paper documentation.

IATA has said its travel pass will help speed up check-ins.

"A huge amount of airlines have requested to be on board," Alawadhi said.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Kim Coghill)

