IB Tech adds equipment, employees at Crossroads plant

Imasen Bucyrus Technology, IB-Tech, announced last week it has completed a capital investment project for additional welding and automated assembly equipment at its plant in the Crossroads Industrial Park

The addition of new equipment will allow a local manufacturer to create 70 additional full time positions, according to a news release from the Crawford Partnership.

A company representative said IB-Tech has experienced continuous growth and success at its Ohio location, according to the news release.

Imasen Electrical Industrial Co., headquartered in Japan, began mass production of auto seat components at the Bucyrus facility in 1998, after breaking ground at the 27-acre site in 1997. The company manufacturers a variety of seat rails, recliners and car components for automakers including Honda, Subaru, Nissan, Acura, Tesla, Mazda and Jeep, as well as ATV manufacturers including Honda and Yamaha, according to the news release.

The new manufacturing equipment allocated to Bucyrus allows parts to be produced on-site while creating an opportunity for additional business for Imasen in the United States.

“It is excellent news to have manufacturing growth in the U.S., especially Bucyrus, and strengthen a local division of an international company while creating jobs,” Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser said in the news release. “Our community looks forward to celebrating IB-TECH’s 25th anniversary in the near future.”

Imasen manufactures about 28.8 million automobile seat reclining adjusters in one month, accounting for around 7.2 million vehicles. The company has nearly 25% of the market share for seat adjusters and seat recliners in Japan.

