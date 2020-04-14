iBASIS Chosen by HeartStation for IoT Connectivity Solution to Ensure Power to Lifesaving Devices

One-week global implementation to save lives worldwide. Dramatic increase in effectiveness of Public Access Defibrillation (PAD) programs combining HeartStation Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), Remote Monitoring System (RMS) and iBASIS eSIM.

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iBASIS, the leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, today announced that HeartStation, the world's leading manufacturer of Automated External Defibrillator (AED) cabinets and accessibility products, has selected iBASIS eSIM for remote monitoring of AEDs to ensure they are fully powered and operational in the event of an emergency.

iBASIS' selection follows one of the fastest implementations of its IoT solution to date, with field trials completed in just five days in late December 2019 and solution installed as of January 2020.

As the U.S. National Safety Council reports, greater access to AEDs could save 40,000 lives each year in the U.S. alone, and access to fully powered AEDs by bystanders can increase the odds of survival up to 40% and higher.1 The iBASIS eSIM enables dynamic monitoring of AEDs via an eSIM card installed within the AED cabinet. A signal is regularly monitored during the AED self-test, with automatic alerts to dispatch a technician should the device not meet the necessary operation.

Over 50,000 HeartStation AED units will be globally, remotely monitored via the iBASIS eSIM. The iBASIS solution is differentiated in its ability to enable dynamic routing selection of communications carrier in the cloud to drive the most effective network connectivity to remotely monitor and manage devices worldwide.

"The iBASIS eSIM is the perfect solution to further enhance the effectiveness of critical public access defibrillation programs by enabling remote monitoring of AEDs," says Keith Hochhalter, President, HeartStation. "This solution ensures that devices will be fully available in critical circumstances, and we are very proud to partner with a company that shares our commitment to delivering life-changing innovation and performance."

"HeartStation has developed unsurpassed capabilities for enhancing access to lifesaving devices," says Ajay CTO, iBASIS. "We are extremely pleased to partner with them to deliver the remote monitoring needed to ensure their devices are always powered. We are also very happy with the incredible speed with which the teams have implemented the iBASIS eSIM capability. Our work with HeartStation reflects our commitment to enabling companies around the world to rapidly achieve the highest performance in management and monitoring of their products globally."

ABOUT HEARTSTATION

HeartStation is the world's leading manufacturer of AED cabinets and accessibility products. HeartStation AED cabinets, signs, wall brackets, and the new Remote Monitoring System (RMS) all work together to increase the effectiveness of your PAD (Public Access Defibrillation) Program.

HeartStation was the original company established to bring Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) into full public use. Our goal was to introduce a system that transferred units hidden from public view to a location readily available to save a life. Our system accomplishes this goal by providing a secure, easily identifiable cabinet. It has been designed to be an alerting system to summon additional rescuers to the aid of a victim when the use of the AED is indicated.

With the introduction of RMS, HeartStation has quickly become the leader in remotely assuring that AEDs are continuously ready to save lives. RMS analyzes AEDs during every self-test and reports the results via cellular communication.

HeartStation AED cabinets and the new RMS are important links to guaranteeing that your customers, employees and guests that frequent your place of business will receive quick and effective care through the use of your AED. It also gives them the peace of mind that the AED will be readily available if the need arises.