ibble Announces General Availability and Super Event Feature

ibble, the social media app focused on authentic conversations and engagement, is coming out stealth in style as the unofficial app of SXSW. Making the partnership even more powerful and expanding on ibble's ability to facilitate conversations, the social media app also announces the Super Events feature.

"When you ask a marketer what the best way is to market, they almost always say 'word of mouth' marketing. But when you ask where they spend their money it is rarely on word-of-mouth marketing," said Raymond Kaminski, CEO, and co-founder of ibble. "The way we built ibble, companies can now see and hear the power of word-of-mouth marketing. Our Super Events feature only adds to this by showing what was most talked about at SXSW, removing the hype and getting into the conversations that matter most – yours,"

"We're big believers in ibble because it allows creators and brands to connect with their audience in a more authentic way compared to the social media platforms of the last decade," said Mitch Morales, Founding Partner, Managing Director at Unknown Ventures. "The new Super Event feature is a great example of how the app generates new valuable touchpoints for users by blending digital and IRL experience."

ibble is built with distinct features that positively impact how, when, and why people communicate on the social media app. With ibble, you do more than simply follow, explore and share. ibble makes conversations better by allowing users to learn and gain new perspectives through friends "sparking" conversations sharing news to the ibble community or a private group of friends. Because ibble bases conversations and questions on audio or video, it is easier to see others' true perspectives, connect at a deeper level, ask questions. Experts and influencers have the freedom to choose how and when to talk with their community without losing the conversation.

"Our Super Event feature allows people to dive deeper into events, connecting with brands and participants at a deeper level," said Irving Lee, Co-founder, and Head of Partnerships. "We have built an innovative platform that bridges social media, engagement, and events with Super Events that captures experiences and conversations in one single place, and that is something that has never been available before."

The Super Event feature was built to connect event participants deeper with brands, the event itself, and other participants. Super Event also removes FOMO (fear of missing out) by allowing people to be everywhere at once by showcasing everything happening at the event and giving the end-user the ability to move between experiences fluidly and virtually. Through ibble, users are given the unique experience to ask event experts questions before getting on stage. With the spark feature, ibble users can spin-off conversations to share their perspectives with video or audio. More importantly, these sparked conversations continue to grow and gain depth long after the event or presentation has ended.

"The Super Event feature will improve the participant experience, speaker experience, and overall event. With ibble event badge holders, creators and partners will be able to take full advantage of the event without feeling the pain of being pulled in too many directions," added Mr. Kaminski.

