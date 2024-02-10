New Iberia police seize firearms and narcotics in three separate incidents

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The New Iberia Police Department reported the seizing of firearms and narcotics in three separate incidents.

Officers said they responded to the 700 block of East Pershing Street in regards to a shots fired report. During an investigation, authorities said they located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 200 block of Field Street. A search warrant for the residence was granted and authorities said they seized a firearm and 1.5 pounds of suspected marijuana. The suspected marijuana was located in a bedroom belonging to another individual not present.

McArthur Robert, 45, of New Iberia was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Aggravated assault with a firearm

An arrest warrant was also obtained for the individual whose bedroom the suspected marijuana was located in.

In a second incident on Feb. 8, New Iberia police said they located an individual wanted for simple burglary at a residence in the 700 block of Henshaw Drive. Mario Jackson, 35, of New Iberia was taken into custody without incident, and an arrest warrant was obtained for the residence. Officials said the search led to the recovery of items related to the burglary investigation, as well as a stolen fire arm and suspected marijuana.

Jackson was booked into the of New Iberia was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS

Possession of a schedule I CDS

Second or subsequent CDS offense

Simple burglary

Jackson was also booked on a warrant from the Broussard Police Department.

A third incident occurred on Feb. 9, when officers said they attempted to stop an individual riding a bike on South Corinne Street near Lombard Steet and the individual fled on foot. While pursuing the individual, authorities said he dropped a backpack that was later revealed to contain suspected crystal methamphetamine, various pills, and drug paraphernalia.

Milton Archangel, 35, of New Iberia was arrested by officers after a brief pursuit and was discovered to be in possession of a firearm and suspected marijuana.

Archangel was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

Resisting an officer

3 counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II CDS

Possession of Drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a CDS in a drug-free-zone

Archangel was also found to have warrants for domestic abuse battery (Felony) and failure to appear for drug court.

