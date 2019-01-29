Is Iberpapel Gestión, S.A. (BME:IBG) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors?

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Historically, Iberpapel Gestión, S.A. (BME:IBG) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 1.7%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Iberpapel Gestión should have a place in your portfolio.

See our latest analysis for Iberpapel Gestión

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Does it consistently pay out dividends without missing a payment of significantly cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

BME:IBG Historical Dividend Yield January 29th 19 More

Does Iberpapel Gestión pass our checks?

The company currently pays out 11% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a higher payout ratio of 18% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 1.1%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to €1.76 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. Although IBG’s per share payments have increased in the past 10 years, it has not been a completely smooth ride. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

Compared to its peers, Iberpapel Gestión has a yield of 1.7%, which is on the low-side for Forestry stocks.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Iberpapel Gestión’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. There are three essential aspects you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for IBG’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for IBG’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has IBG’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



