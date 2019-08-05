Iberpapel Gestión (BME:IBG) Could Easily Take On More Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Iberpapel Gestión, S.A. (BME:IBG) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Iberpapel Gestión Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Iberpapel Gestión had €72.8m in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. But it also has €170.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has €97.9m net cash.

How Strong Is Iberpapel Gestión's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Iberpapel Gestión had liabilities of €50.0m due within a year, and liabilities of €74.6m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €170.6m in cash and €39.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has €85.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Iberpapel Gestión has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Iberpapel Gestión boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The good news is that Iberpapel Gestión has increased its EBIT by 4.6% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Iberpapel Gestión's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Iberpapel Gestión has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Iberpapel Gestión generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 89% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.