How Do Ibersol, S.G.P.S., S.A.’s (ELI:IBS) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we'll look at Ibersol, S.G.P.S., S.A. (ELI:IBS) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Ibersol S.G.P.S:

0.05 = €28m ÷ (€767m - €198m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Ibersol S.G.P.S has an ROCE of 5.0%.

Check out our latest analysis for Ibersol S.G.P.S

Does Ibersol S.G.P.S Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Ibersol S.G.P.S's ROCE is meaningfully below the Hospitality industry average of 7.4%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Separate from how Ibersol S.G.P.S stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Ibersol S.G.P.S's current ROCE of 5.0% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 12% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Ibersol S.G.P.S's past growth compares to other companies.

ENXTLS:IBS Past Revenue and Net Income, November 4th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Ibersol S.G.P.S.

Do Ibersol S.G.P.S's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Ibersol S.G.P.S has total liabilities of €198m and total assets of €767m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.