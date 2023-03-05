IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for IBEX, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$38m ÷ (US$289m - US$96m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, IBEX has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the IT industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured IBEX's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering IBEX here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For IBEX Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that IBEX is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 20% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, IBEX is employing 352% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, IBEX has decreased current liabilities to 33% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Bottom Line

Overall, IBEX gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has returned a solid 74% to shareholders over the last year, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

