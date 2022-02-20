IBEX Technologies Inc.'s (CVE:IBT) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

IBEX Technologies (CVE:IBT) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 48% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on IBEX Technologies' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IBEX Technologies is:

15% = CA$1.3m ÷ CA$8.6m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CA$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CA$0.15 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

IBEX Technologies' Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, IBEX Technologies seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 15%. As you might expect, the 10% net income decline reported by IBEX Technologies is a bit of a surprise. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared IBEX Technologies' performance with the industry and found thatIBEX Technologies' performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 6.5% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about IBEX Technologies''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is IBEX Technologies Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

IBEX Technologies doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that the company is keeping all of its profits, which makes us wonder why it is retaining its earnings if it can't use them to grow its business. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Summary

Overall, we feel that IBEX Technologies certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 4 risks we have identified for IBEX Technologies visit our risks dashboard for free.

