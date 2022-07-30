Are IBEX Technologies Inc.'s (CVE:IBT) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 31% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard IBEX Technologies (CVE:IBT). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to IBEX Technologies' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IBEX Technologies is:

17% = CA$1.7m ÷ CA$9.7m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.17 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

IBEX Technologies' Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, IBEX Technologies seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 18% the company's ROE looks quite decent. As you might expect, the 6.8% net income decline reported by IBEX Technologies is a bit of a surprise. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that are preventing the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that IBEX Technologies' earnings seems to be shrinking at a similar rate as the industry which shrunk at a rate of a rate of 7.6% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if IBEX Technologies is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is IBEX Technologies Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Because IBEX Technologies doesn't pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Summary

In total, it does look like IBEX Technologies has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for IBEX Technologies by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

