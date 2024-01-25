IBHE funds $400 million to 45 private colleges in Illinois

TechCrunch

Then, as now, Ceezer was part of the new wave of tech-driven offsetting and/or removal platforms trying to bring transparency and cohesion to a sector that has been rocked by charges of “green-washing”. Whatever it’s doing, its investors think it’s onto something, because it’s now raised a €10.3 million ($11.2m) Series A funding round led by HV Capital, alongside existing investors Norrsken VC, Picus Capital, and Carbon Removal Partners. The company plans to use the funds to launch in the US, hire, and grow its customer base, as well as introduce further carbon financing solutions for its corporate customers.As previously, Ceezer is offering what it describes as a simpler way for both buyers and sellers of carbon credits to make decisions, utilizing “over 3.5 million data points.”