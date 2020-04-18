Are IBI Group Holdings Limited's (HKG:1547) Mixed Financials The Reason For Its Gloomy Performance on The Stock Market?

With its stock down 16% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard IBI Group Holdings (HKG:1547). It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Particularly, we will be paying attention to IBI Group Holdings' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Check out our latest analysis for IBI Group Holdings

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IBI Group Holdings is:

16% = HK$22m ÷ HK$137m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each HK$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made HK$0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

IBI Group Holdings' Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, IBI Group Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 10% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why IBI Group Holdings saw little to no growth in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by3.5% in the same period.

SEHK:1547 Past Earnings Growth April 17th 2020 More

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is IBI Group Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is IBI Group Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 96% (implying that the company keeps only 4.1% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of IBI Group Holdings' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

Additionally, IBI Group Holdings has paid dividends over a period of three years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.