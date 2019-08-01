IBM Accused Of Firing Older Employees To Look Cool

IBM’s attempts to freshen up its image might have consequences, as the once-dominate tech firm has been hit with an age-discrimination lawsuit. Stay Young The technology company is facing several lawsuits accusing it of firing older employees. According to a deposition from a former vice president, it laid off as many as 100,000 employees in the last few years in an attempt to appear "cool" to Millenials and attract younger talent. Getting Wild In a deposition, Alan Wild, former vice president of human resources, said the company laid off “50,000 to 100,000 employees in just the last several years,” with a focus on older members of its workforce, partially to appear as trendy and with-it as, say, Google and Amazon and thus attract younger talent. ProPublica reported last year that IBM let go of “20,000 American employees ages 40 and over, about 60 percent of its estimated total U.S. job cuts” during the past five years. Big Blue Blues IBM was once a giant in the technology industry, but has struggled to remain relevant in the quickly evolving tech world. The company has been hit with almost seven straight years of shrinking revenue, and as a result the number of IBM employees "has fallen to its lowest point in six years, with 350,600 global workers at the end of 2018 -- a 19% reduction since 2013." -Michael Tedder Photo by Adobe