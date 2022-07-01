IBM: Facing Down the Bear With Aplomb

Praveen Chawla
·3 min read

As the bear market mauls tech in general, one company that is doing surprisingly well is International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM). This value name in technology is actually up 5% while the Nasdaq 100 index is down 30% year-to-date. This is a remarkable outperformance in this time period and speaks to IBM's value characteristics.

IBM: Facing Down the Bear With Aplomb
IBM: Facing Down the Bear With Aplomb


IBM began 2022 with good results. First-quarter revenues of $14.2 billion were nearly 6.7% higher than the prior-year quarter, or 11.7% after accounting for the divesture of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) in early November. Organic revenues were up 8%. The company achieved 70% revenue mix in software and consulting and $20.8 billion in hybrid cloud revenue on a trailing 12-month basis, up 17% year-over-year, which is a key metric the company is following.

The advance was driven by strong gains from the software and consulting segments. The software group benefited from good demand for hybrid cloud applications with revenue up 15%, while consulting saw big gains of 17%, particularly from the Red Hat business. Revenue declines at the infrastructure division hurt growth due to unfavorable product cycle dynamics in its zSystems (mainframe) division.

IBM laid out full-year 2022 expectations for mid-single digit revenue growth of 3.5% from incremental sales (excluding Kyndryl) and free cash flow of $10-$10.5 billion.

At a forward price-earnings ratio of 14.28 based on analysts' estimates for 2022 earnings per share, the stock appears to be modestly overvalued according to the GF Value chart. However, the company pays a solid dividend yield of 4.7%, helping to make up for the slight overvaluation.

IBM: Facing Down the Bear With Aplomb
IBM: Facing Down the Bear With Aplomb

The GF Score is mediocre at 70 out of 100. The GuruFocus ranking system gives the company solid rankings for momentum and profitabilty, but GF Value and financial strength are weak, and growth is almost nonexistant.

IBM: Facing Down the Bear With Aplomb
IBM: Facing Down the Bear With Aplomb

Below is a summary of selected metrics for IBM:

Ticker

Company

Current

Price

GF Score

Market Cap

($B)

Financial

Strength

Profitability

Rank

GF Value

Rank

Growth

Rank

Momentum

Rank

Predictability Rank

Valuation

Rank

Quality

Rank

Probability of Financial

Distress (%)

IBM

International Business Machines Corp

$139.68

70

125.5

4

8

3

2

9

1/5

2

7

0.01


Overall, I expect IBM's software and consulting groups to continue to report good results, as they benefit from robust demand for hybrid cloud solutions. Profitability should continue to rise due to a shift toward higher-margin products and services. I see solid revenue and earnings growth next year. The significant investments in R&D should pay dividends in future years as more customers expand their hybrid cloud and AI capabilities, which is major area of focus for IBM.

IBM: Facing Down the Bear With Aplomb
IBM: Facing Down the Bear With Aplomb

IBM is better-positioned than most enterprise hardware and software companies to weather a macroeconomic downturn because only 20% of IBMs revenue is tied directly to capital intensive hardware and related software, and more than half of its revenue is recurring.

Historically, IBM shares have been negatively correlated with PMI changes - in other words, the shares tend to perform better when economic growth is slowing,

IBM launched a new generation of mainframe computers this month, IBM Z16, which should drive growth in its hardware business for the next couple of years. The IBM Z16 system has AI accelerators directly built in as well as enhanced cybersecurity standards. Both of these features are of increasing importance to high end government and business customers who don't trust the large public cloud and want to maintain in-premise systems for their most vital data. IBM's hybrid cloud strategy caters to those customers.

IBM mainframes still power the majority of high volume transaction processing like credit cards, banks, insurance, etc. Most companies are loath to take the risk of migrating this critical task to the cloud and would rather upgrade their systems than risk a catastrophic IT project failure.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Couple Gets Engaged in 5th Grade Classroom Where They First Met: 'Like Something Out of a Dream'

    "Little did I know we were actually going to the place it all started, and I finally got to say yes to the love of my life," Peyton Wynn, 21, tells PEOPLE

  • TikTok Confirms Some China-Based Employees Can Access US User Data

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok, the viral video-sharing app owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd., said certain employees outside the US can access information from American users, stoking further criticism from lawmakers who have raised alarms about the social network’s data-sharing practices.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosThe Wheels Hav

  • Wall Street ends first day of third quarter with solid rebound

    Wall Street bounced back to a sharply higher close in light trading on Friday as investors embarked on the second half of the year ahead of the long holiday weekend. "We're headed into the holiday weekend and having a late-day relief rally," said Joseph Sroka, chief investment officer at NovaPoint in Atlanta. "But we’ll likely have to wait until investors return from the holiday weekend to see if it’s sustainable at the start of the new quarter."

  • Top Stock Reports for Abbott Laboratories, T-Mobile & Intuit

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Abbott Laboratories (ABT), T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) and Intuit Inc. (INTU).

  • Micron Foretells a Rough Chip Patch Ahead

    Memory-chip maker’s disappointing forecast has strong implications for others across semiconductor space

  • These space-saving hacks will help you organize every room in your house

    Is your space is starting to look a little more cluttered than usual? Then you need to check out these super useful organizers.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends first day of third quarter with solid rebound

    Wall Street bounced back to a sharply higher close in light trading on Friday as investors embarked on the second half of the year ahead of the long holiday weekend. All three major U.S. stock indexes reversed early losses to end in well into positive territory in the wake of the stock market's worst first half in decades.

  • Is IBM Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    IBM stock is benefitting from two straight quarters of revenue growth as the tech giant continues to make progress on its big restructuring.

  • In HK, Xi says 'one country, two systems' to stay

    STORY: Hong Kong marked the 25th anniversary of handover from British to Chinese rule with a flag raising ceremony on Friday (July 1).Attended by its new sworn-in Chief Executive John Lee.As Chinese president Xi Jinping announced there is no reason to change Hong Kong's "one country, two systems" formula of governance.The anniversary has traditionally seen thousands march to protest Beijing's grip over the city.But not this time.The most outspoken opposition politicians and democracy activists are either in jail or self-exile.Overseas Hong Kong activist Samuel Chu."I think in my mind, and I think for many in Hong Kong, this is a city that is no longer recognizable. Even five years ago, you would expect that July 1st - the march, actually it was a day of protest."Amid tight security, China's President Xi Jinping made a rare visit to the global financial hub for the occasion.Back in 1997, Beijing promised wide-ranging autonomy, unfettered individual rights and judicial independence at least until 2047.But China's critics accuse authorities of trampling on those freedoms, unavailable on the authoritarian mainland - with a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong in 2020 after mass pro-democracy protests the year before.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday (June 30) that China had failed to meet its handover commitments.China and Hong Kong reject the accusations, saying the law "restored order from chaos".U.S.-based academic and expert on constitutional law Michael C. Davis."I think as an outsider, to understand what is going on in Hong Kong, just imagine a similar hardline crackdown in New York or London. I mean, basically Hong Kong was one of the freest and most open societies in Asia, even ranked as such for years. And so that's where the crackdown is occurring. So almost all the ingredients of an open society are under threat - the universities, the secondary schools, the broadcast media, and so on."Former police officer Lee, sanctioned by Washington over his role in implementing the security law, now takes charge.The city is facing an exodus of people and talent amid some of the toughest health crisis restrictions in the world.Xi did not attend the traditional flag-raising ceremonies on Friday, with media reporting he stayed overnight across the border in Shenzhen after arriving in Hong Kong on Thursday.

  • These road trip hacks will come in clutch this summer

    Don’t let the little things ruin your summer road trip. Check out this awesome gear that will keep you moving.

  • Semiconductor stocks lead S&P 500 to the downside

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss semiconductor stock performance.

  • Stock Market News for Jul 1, 2022

    U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, with the S&P recording its worst first-half performance in more than 50 years.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    Last late-week rally in the markets quickly faded and this week is ending with declines in the major stock indexes. It’s the classic patter on the dead cat bounce, a brief recovery that is followed by more losses, and it has investors worried that there is no bottom in sight. Writing from the global markets strategy team, where he takes a broader look at the worldwide market situation, JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic lays out the headwinds running against US investors: “First and foremost, an unprece

  • ‘We have a whole lot more to go down’: Suze Orman says we’re headed for a recession and warns things may get a ‘little bit ugly.’ Here's what she likes for safety

    Suze is bearish — but not on everything.

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Boeing Just Can’t Get the Upper Hand Against Airbus. Why That’s No Problem.

    Airbus announced orders for jets in the A320 family from three Chinese airlines. It's a nice way for theaircraft maker to start the second half of 2022.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still raging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • 2 Sensational Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    In fact, since hitting their respective highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen into correction territory, down 15%, while both the S&P 500 Index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, down 20% and 30%, respectively. The wild volatility and rapid market declines have weighed on investor sentiment this year. As the Nasdaq has fallen, it has taken a number of impressive growth stocks down with it, creating incredible deals in the process.