IBM (IBM) Stock Moves -1.98%: What You Should Know

IBM (IBM) closed at $112.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.98% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had lost 5.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.82%.

IBM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 17, 2019. On that day, IBM is projected to report earnings of $4.85 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.76 billion, down 3.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. IBM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, IBM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.57.

We can also see that IBM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Integrated Systems stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IBM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



