IBM just unveiled a 'quantum computing system' for commercial use

The quantum computing train keeps on rolling.

A year after IBM showed off a 50-qubit quantum computer prototype at CES, the company has returned to the annual electronics show in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a grand announcement. Namely, that it now has a "quantum computing system" ready for commercial use.

According to a Jan. 8 press release, the system — dubbed the IBM Q System One — takes quantum computing from the confines of the research lab into the real world. And just what does that mean, exactly? Well, that businesses will be able to pay to use it for commercial applications.

