IBM partners with Canadian province of Quebec in quantum computing push

FILE PHOTO: The logo for IBM is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto
·1 min read

MONTREAL (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp is partnering with the Canadian province of Quebec to boost quantum computing in a collaboration that could help advance areas like battery development, a company official said on Thursday.

IBM is deploying the quantum computer known as IBM Quantum System One in Canada for the first time, which is expected to be available for use at its facility in Bromont, Quebec by early 2023, Anthony Annunziata, IBM's director of accelerated discovery, said in an interview.

The partnership with Quebec would integrate quantum computing with cloud technologies, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle broader challenges like the environment.

"Batteries are very tough to build and improve. We've been working on them for decades and progress is slow, incremental," he said.

"If we bring AI and quantum into the picture, that can start to change and we can actually start to understand what's happening at the heart of batteries and understand new materials and new processes to build much better ones."

The United States and other nations are in a race to develop quantum technology, which could fuel advances in artificial intelligence, materials science and chemistry.

Quantum computers could operate millions of times faster than today's advanced supercomputers.

The technology is based on quantum bits, or qubits, that can be 'superposed' on each other, exponentially increasing the amount of information that can be processed.

Annunziata said IBM has partnerships with similar objectives in the United States and the United Kingdom.

(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Spain passes landmark labor reform, unlocking EU billions

    The Spanish parliament ratified by a single vote Thursday a landmark labor reform devised by the country's Socialist-led coalition government, unlocking billions of euros (dollars) in European Union aid.

  • Clay County's ex-sheriff faces new trial date along with added charges

    Ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels faces new charges of tampering and and false reports to law enforcement in his sex scandal case.

  • Scientists race to gather winter data on warming Great Lakes

    What's happening in the Great Lakes during those long, frigid months when they're often covered partially or completely with ice? “We've been ignoring winter on the Great Lakes for so long,” said Ted Ozersky, a lake biologist with the University of Minnesota Duluth, who announced the “Winter Grab” expedition Thursday. Crews from more than a dozen U.S. and Canadian universities and government agencies will make their way onto frozen sections of lakes Erie, Huron, Michigan, Ontario and Superior during the week of Feb. 14.

  • Central US braces for sudden shift from mild weather to major winter storm

    AccuWeather's Kim Leoffler reported live from St. Louis on Feb. 1, where rain was beginning in the evening after highs reached above 50 degrees. But that precipitation was expected to soon turn icy.

  • El Salvador’s Bitcoin Wallet Revamped Along With 1500 New BTC ATMs

    Owing to a series of issues with the national digital Bitcoin wallet, El Salvador’s government has decided to hire a new technical provider.

  • Morocco well rescue for five-year-old grips nation

    The five-year-old boy fell into a water well while playing in the northern town of Tamrout.

  • Canada will get its first universal quantum computer from IBM

    Canada is getting its first universal quantum computer thanks to a team-up with IBM.

  • Chip designer mimicking brain, backed by Sam Altman, gets $25 million funding

    Rain Neuromorphics Inc., a startup designing chips that mimic the way the brain works and aims to serve companies using artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, said on Wednesday it raised $25 million. Gordon Wilson, CEO and co-founder of Rain, said that while most AI chips on the market today are digital, his company's technology is analogue. Digital chips read 1s and 0s while analogue chips can decipher incremental information such as sound waves.

  • Scale AI gets into the synthetic data game

    Scale AI's path to becoming a $7.3 billion company was paved in real data from images, text, voice and video. Now, it is using that foundation to get into the synthetic data game, one of the hotter and emerging categories in AI. Scale hired two executives to build out this new division of its business.