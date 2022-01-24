IBM Posts Best Sales Growth in 10 Years on Cloud Demand

Jackie Davalos
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. reported revenue that beat analysts’ estimates, buoyed by strong demand in the software unit, which includes IBM’s hybrid-cloud offering, signaling that the company’s efforts to transform the 110-year-old tech giant are bearing fruit.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sales rose 6.5% to $16.7 billion in the three months ending Dec. 31, the Armonk, New York-based technology company said Monday in a statement. It was the biggest increase in at least 10 years. Analysts were expecting $16 billion, on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock jumped as much as 7.5% in extended trading before giving up much of the gains.

“This is the start of the new IBM and perspective on what we look like going forward,” Chief Financial Officer Jim Kavanaugh said in an interview. “We saw a very healthy acceleration in cloud and consulting which are key growth areas.”

IBM’s software unit, the biggest business group, grew 8.2% to $7.3 billion. The consulting unit, formerly known as Global Business Services, reported $4.7 billion in revenue, a 13% increase compared with the year prior.

The results were the first since IBM completed the spinoff of a large portion of its legacy infrastructure services unit in November into a new company called Kyndryl, which includes service operations like managing client data centers and traditional information-technology support. The divestment marked IBM’s fourth major transformation and a significant step in Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna’s plan to pivot Big Blue into cloud and artificial intelligence.

Hybrid-cloud revenue grew 16% to $6.2 billion, led by Red Hat sales which increased 19% during the quarter.

Krishna’s strategy to steer IBM, which traditionally focused on mainframe computers and information-technology services, into the fast-growing cloud-computing market helped revive sales after years of stagnant revenue growth. However, even as companies shift more of their operations to the internet, IBM faces competition in cloud services from giants like Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. IBM is seeking to distinguish itself from its bigger rivals in cloud by offering a hybrid model, which assists clients in storing and computing data across on-premises infrastructure, private cloud services and servers run by public providers.

“In the past, IBM benefited from systems not being able to integrate easily, but the cloud has changed that,” said Morningstar analyst Julie Bhusal Sharma. “The pandemic spurred companies to start migrating workloads to the cloud and since they’re doing the switch anyway, they’re going for best-in-class providers.”

Even before assuming the role of CEO at the height of the pandemic, Krishna played a key role in developing IBM’s hybrid-cloud strategy and oversaw the $33 billion acquisition of Red Hat. This month, IBM sold a part of its Watson Health business to private equity firm Francisco Partners, scaling back the technology company’s once-lofty ambitions in health care.

Regarding any other major changes to the company’s structure post-Kyndryl, Krishna said IBM “has done a lot of the heavy lifting we need and I feel we have the right portfolio.”

IBM forecast mid-single digit revenue growth in 2022 plus a boost from incremental sales to Kyndryl of about 3%. “Their guidance points to growth of about 7% to 8%, which is not bad for them,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Anurag Rana. “Still, they are going to run into tough comparisons in the second half of the year.”

Earnings excluding some costs were $3.35 a share, above the average analyst estimate of $3.23. Gross margin was 56.9%, beating the 56.1% analysts expected.

(Updates with comments from CEO in the 10th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • IBM Sales Surge. The Company’s Turnaround May Be Taking Hold.

    The tech giant reported strong fourth-quarter results, including its best quarterly sales growth in more than a decade.

  • Apple Is Plunging and a Weaker Dollar May Be the Savior It Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. just suffered its worst week since last February and is down again Monday. What can reverse this trend? If history’s any guide, look for a weaker dollar.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market

  • Put Traders Bombard IBM Stock Before Earnings

    IBM reports earnings after today's close

  • IBM marks strong start to new chapter as cloud revenue booms

    (Reuters) -IBM on Monday beat Wall Street estimates for revenue in the fourth quarter, as its focus on the cloud paid off in Big Blue's first earnings after exiting the slow-growing managed infrastructure business. Shares of the IT giant jumped as much as 7% aftermarket before easing to trade flat, with the company reiterating its forecast for mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2022, compared with 3.9% last year. "This will be the first quarter where you'll see what today's IBM looks like, and that is a higher revenue growth company," Chief Financial Officer James Kavanaugh told Reuters in an interview.

  • IBM stock pops, then fizzles after executives decline to provide earnings forecast

    A pop in International Business Machines Corp. stock cooled Monday after Big Blue declined to provide an earnings forecast.

  • IBM Stock Jumps As Quarterly Results Topple Estimates

    IBM earnings reported after the market close beat estimates as revenue for the computer giant showed its best growth since 2011.

  • Jane Street Says Crypto Trading Business Is ‘Clear Growth Area’

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street firm Jane Street, known for its dominance in established financial markets such as exchange-traded funds and corporate bonds, is becoming a major player in a fast-growing field: cryptocurrency trading. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Tumbles 3% Amid Equity Rout; Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMorgan

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Has The Stock Market Bottomed? Fed Meeting Up Next

    Dow Jones futures were lower late Monday. The stock market recovered from heavy losses Monday ahead of the Fed's two-day policy meeting.

  • To combat inflation, Biden tells Congress it must gift U.S. chip industry billions

    The White House and semiconductor manufacturer Intel are teaming up to pressure the House of Representatives into passing the CHIPS Act.

  • Chip Stocks Swept Up in Tech Rout Despite Lower Valuation, Faster Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- If any group should be holding up well in the selloff that’s ripping through technology stocks, it’s semiconductors. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMacron Plans Putin Call; Pentagon Readies Troops: Ukraine UpdateAnalysts predict chipmakers will report s

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money, According to Wall Street

    Here's why buying more shares of these former highflyers at their recently depressed prices could do wonders for your portfolio's performance down the road. Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) outperformed in early 2021, but the stock has fallen by more than half since reaching a peak last September. The consensus price target for Global-E Online right now represents a 116% premium over the price it's been trading at recently.

  • Why American Tower's Price Tag Doesn't Worry Me

    While that's normally a signal to wait until a market correction to buy, there are several reasons American Tower's price tag doesn't worry me. Until 2021, American Tower almost exclusively operated in the world of communications real estate, leasing mobile-phone and telecommunications towers to tenants such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, among many others. During its 25 years in business, it's become one of the largest communications operators in the world and the second-largest REIT by market cap, in large part because of its portfolio of more than 214 communications towers in 25 countries.

  • The Stock Market Just Staged a Massive Comeback From the Brink of Collapse

    Fear over the Fed tightening monetary policy and rising tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border sent stocks spiraling earlier Monday. But investors bought the dip.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1,000,000 By 2032

    Let's look at two excellent companies that could turn $250,000 into $1,000,000 -- that's a compound annual growth rate of 14.87% -- in the next 10 years: Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) and Spotify (NYSE: SPOT). Zoetis is one of the leading animal health companies in the world. Zoetis boasts 13 products that generate $100 million or more in annual revenue, and its financial results continue to impress.

  • 3 Stocks That Bounced Hard in Monday's Wild Market Ride

    Investors finally got the stock market bounce they had hoped for, but they had to endure gut-wrenching volatility in order to get it. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had similar experiences that rewarded patient and disciplined investors. Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) finished the day higher by 6%.

  • Market Drop Was ‘Collateral Damage’ of a Rethink, Credit Suisse's Golub Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock market’s recent downturn is the result of many companies getting caught up in the repricing of richly valued stocks and the heightened volatility represents an opportunity to make “excess returns,” according to Jonathan Golub at Credit Suisse Securities. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarUAE Say

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Has Work To Do After Tumbling From Highs

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • Deutsche Bank expected to break profit run in fourth quarter- Preview

    Deutsche Bank is expected to swing to a net loss when it reports fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday amid a slowdown in revenue at its investment bank, based on analysts' consensus estimates. A loss would be a setback for Germany's largest bank after reporting five consecutive quarters of profit through the third quarter, its longest streak in the black since 2012. But the loss is expected to be a blip in the bank's recent profit run rather than a sign of something more serious.