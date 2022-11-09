IBM's latest quantum computing processor triples the qubits of its predecessor

Ryan Lavine/IBM
Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read

IBM's latest quantum computing processor marks a notable step forward for its ambitions in the field. At the IBM Quantum Summit 2022, the company announced Osprey, which has the largest qubit count of any of its processors at 433 quantum bits. That's more than triple the number of cubits that the Eagle chip, which IBM revealed last November, has. IBM said it built on top of the 127-cubit Eagle's architecture by keeping qubits on a single plane with the help of multi-level wiring.

"Unlike classical bits which have to be in a state of either one or zero, qubits can exist in a complex mix of both, tapping into the fundamental quantum nature of matter at subatomic levels," IBM said in a press release. "As a result, quantum computers offer the possibility of vastly increased computing power that can be used to tackle calculations of much greater complexity in fields such as artificial intelligence, and the design of new materials for drug discovery and energy research."

A split view of IBM's Osprey quantum computing processor, showing the layers of the chip.
A split view of IBM's Osprey quantum computing processor, showing the layers of the chip.

The company is scaling up its quantum computing efforts with the aim of building a system with 4000-plus qubits by 2025. It's currently on target with its roadmap. Next up is a 1,121-cubit chip called Condor that IBM hopes to debut next year.

IBM debuted an elegantly designed functional quantum computer at CES 2019. Last year, it offered a sneak preview of the design for the next-gen IBM Quantum System Two (the machine that will use its quantum processors). Now, the company has revealed more details. It designed the system to be flexible and modular with the ability to house multiple architectures and processors, and claims it will include Osprey starting next year. The company claimed the System Two design "allows for an exponential step up in quantum computing scale and enabling the vision of quantum-centric supercomputing."

Having immense computational power at one's fingertips doesn't mean much if you don't have the right software to get the most out of it. Early last year, IBM said that its Qiskit program execution environment was able to blend quantum and conventional computers to carry out complex computations in hours, when they previously would have taken months. The company said it will offer new features to mitigate and suppress errors, and provide "a fast, efficient and easy-to-use programming model for quantum computers." What's more, these features blend into IBM's goal of integrating quantum computers with classical computers, including supercomputers.

Recommended Stories

  • New French law will require parking lots to install solar panels

    The French Senate has approved a bill that should increase that markedly, requiring parking lots with a minimum of 80 spaces to be covered by solar panels,

  • Audi's new flagship Q8 e-tron SUV boasts a maximum range of 373 miles

    After months of teasing, the company finally, officially introduced the latest iteration of its luxury EV line with Wednesday’s reveal of the upcoming Q8 e-tron crossover SUV.

  • The best tech toys and gifts for kids in 2022

    This holiday season, shop our list of the best tech toys for kids of all ages, chosen by experts at Engadget.

  • Disney now matches Netflix's subscriber numbers across its combined services

    Disney added 14.6 million subscriptions for Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, bringing its total number of streaming subscribers so far to around 236 million.

  • IBM launches its most powerful quantum computer with 433 qubits

    International Business Machines Corp on Wednesday said it launched its most powerful quantum computer to date called the Osprey, a 433-qubit machine that has three times the number of qubits than its Eagle machine announced last year. The number of qubits, or quantum bits, are an indication of the power of the quantum computer which uses quantum mechanics, although different quantum computer companies make different claims about the power of their qubits which can be created many different ways. Quantum computers are one day expected to speed up certain calculations millions of times faster than the fastest super computers today.

  • Crypto giant Binance is buying its rival FTX following a very public dispute

    Crypto exchange Binance is buying its rival FTX after a public dust-up.

  • Meta is laying off more than 11,000 employees

    Meta is cutting thousands of jobs, the first mass layoffs in the company’s history.

  • Twitter's revamped verification scheme will have two checkmarks, and one isn't for sale

    twitter will also use a separate “official” label for “select” accounts, in addition to the expanded blue checkmark anyone can purchase.

  • Best Apple deals in November 2022

    Apple announced a wide range of new products during its big Far Out iPhone 14 event this past September. Not only have they all now been released, but also there are already some discounts to be found. Plus, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Apple deals and sales on previous-generation products before … The post Best Apple deals in November 2022 appeared first on BGR.

  • Get Ready for the 'Scourge': Inside Vitalik Buterin’s Updated Ethereum Plans

    It’s not a zombie apocalypse—it’s a new part of Ethereum’s post-merge roadmap.

  • Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. export controls

    OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) -U.S. chip maker Nvidia Corp is offering a new advanced chip in China that meets recent export control rules aimed at keeping cutting-edge technology out of China's hands, the company confirmed on Monday. Nvidia responded to Reuters' reporting that Chinese computer sellers are advertising products with the new chip. The chip, called the A800, represents the first reported effort by a U.S. semiconductor company to create advanced processors for China that follow new U.S. trade rules.

  • Heads up: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) are on sale

    Apple's already excellent earbuds are now slightly excellent-er — and cheaper, ahead of Black Friday.

  • LG's Stretchable, Smooshable Screen Promises a Future of Shatter-Proof Gadgets

    The price of gadgets is only going to continue to increase, making the sting of accidentally dropping your smartphone or tablet and watching the screen shatter to thousands of pieces even more painful. But what if screens were the most durable part of a touchscreen device? That’s a future I’m ready for, and one that LG is diligently working on.

  • Apple Is Tracking You Even When Its Own Privacy Settings Say It’s Not, New Research Says

    For all of Apple’s talk about how private your iPhone is, the company vacuums up a lot of data about you. iPhones do have a privacy setting that is supposed to turn off that tracking. According to a new report by independent researchers, though, Apple collects extremely detailed information on you with its own apps even when you turn off tracking, an apparent direct contradiction of Apple’s own description of how the privacy protection works.

  • Review: Apple's New MacBook Air With M2 Processor

    CR's testers give top marks to the new MacBook Air, but savvy shoppers should also consider the older M1 AirThe latest MacBook Air has a new Apple-designed M2 processor.By Nicholas De LeonAbout t...

  • Cardano: Buy the Dip?

    Once one of the top five cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, Cardano is now at a very real risk of falling out of the top 10. There is growing concern that the price of Cardano, once holding steady in the $0.50 to $0.60 range during the summer, could drop below $0.30 unless something changes quickly. The good news is that there are at least three different catalysts that in the short to medium term could lift Cardano's current price of $0.41.

  • The 50 Coolest Tech Gadgets of 2022 Prove That the Future Is Now

    You may not know it yet, but you need these lust-worthy devices in your life.

  • Cryptoverse-Elon Musk frees the bird and the dog coin flies

    Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has put fresh wind in the sails of dogecoin, the meme cryptocurrency he catapulted to fame. It was trading at about $0.07 on Oct. 27 before Musk tweeted "the bird is freed" to announce his ownership. That may not sound like much, but it gave the highly volatile cryptocurrency a market value of $21 billion, according to data platform CoinGecko.

  • The soundbar beloved by 'audiophiles and electronics nerds' is $100 off, today only

    This Polk Audio bundle includes a wireless subwoofer — and nearly 15,000 Amazon shoppers are 'stunned' by the quality.

  • As yen tumbles, gadget-loving Japan goes for secondhand iPhones

    For years Japanese shoppers eagerly shelled out for the latest gadgets, but now a tumbling yen has put new iPhones out of reach for some and sparked a growing secondhand trade in a major market for Apple Inc. Industry watchers say Japan's shoppers have become more open to buying secondhand, thanks in part to the rise of online auction sites. In July, Apple hiked the price of the entry-level iPhone 13 by nearly a fifth.