IBM and SAP Announce New Offerings to Help Companies' Journey to the Intelligent Enterprise

The Evolution Partnership initiative intends to deliver new intelligent industry solutions to enable end-to-end processes that help companies accelerate the modernization of systems and workflows

ARMONK, N.Y. and WALLDORF, Germany, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM ) and SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced their partnership's next evolution, with plans to develop several new offerings designed to create a more predictable journey for businesses to become data-driven intelligent enterprises.

IBM Corporation logo. (PRNewsfoto/IBM) More

Over 400 businesses have modernized their enterprise systems and business processes through IBM and SAP's digital transformation partnership . As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to significantly impact many industries across the globe, organizations are realizing they need the agility to seamlessly adapt to changing market conditions and customer demand.

"Organizations' short- and long-term futures are being defined by their ability to proactively respond to today's challenging, unprecedented market conditions," said Adaire Fox-Martin, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. "Companies gain competitive advantage by unlocking data up and down their value chain, uncovering new revenue opportunities and creating exceptional experiences for their customers and employees, while also demanding faster time to value. SAP's partnership with IBM brings together the power of world-leading intelligent applications and technology expertise to realize value more quickly, which in turn fuels the transformations that will support businesses today and into the future. This partnership will serve our customers in the marketplace and on their balance sheets."

The next evolution of the IBM and SAP partnership aims to help drive faster business transformation time to value, accelerate industry innovation through industry-specific data value offerings, turbocharge customer and employee experiences and provide ultimate flexibility and choice to run their workloads in hybrid cloud environments.

"To compete in a highly disruptive and rapidly evolving world, companies require the ability to rewire their organizations to create efficient, automated business processes – applying advanced technologies to transform static, siloed processes into agile, intelligent workflows," said Mark Foster, IBM Services senior vice president. "The new solutions unveiled today are another milestone in IBM's 48-year partnership with SAP as we help fast-track our clients' journey to becoming cognitive enterprises. Our collaboration with SAP is designed to help clients increase the speed of how decisions are made and create more meaningful experiences for their customers and employees."

This new IBM and SAP collaboration plans to deliver solutions designed to unlock new value for clients:

Reinvent Workflows with Intelligent Industry End-to-End Processes

Announced last week, SAP's industry cloud delivers innovative, vertical solutions to drive cost-effective transformation and sustainable growth. To further address market demand for industry-specific innovation, IBM and SAP have started to jointly define and have delivered cloud-based solutions with intelligent end-to-end industry workflows to enable clients to make business decisions based on data-driven insights. The first offering will focus on lead-to-order and plan-to-manufacture business processes for the industrial machinery and components (IM&C) industry, to help industrial manufacturers reinvent workflow processes to increase productivity and customer satisfaction. IBM and SAP teamed up with leading IM&C companies to design and build out future capabilities. As a development partner for the SAP® Model Company service, IBM is also working with SAP to develop an SAP Model Company service for Telecommunications that will help telecom providers transform their customer-facing and back-office processes – as well as helping to maximize the return of their 5G investments.