IBM sells office complex near Research Triangle Park. Hines Global sees potential.

IBM has sold a four-building office complex near Research Triangle Park to the real estate firm that built the mixed-use projects Fenton In Cary and Durham’s Market District at American Tobacco.

On Dec. 14, the Houston-based Hines Global Income Trust acquired the IBM 500 Campus for $66 million, Durham County deeds records show. IBM had owned the site on South Miami Boulevard since 1997.

For now, IBM will be the tenant of the entire space.

“We are pleased to have completed this transaction, which will have no impact on our workforce or staffing levels in the Research Triangle,” IBM spokesperson Carrie Bendzsa said in an email.

As more office space sits vacant, the 64-year-old business park is contemplating a rezoning plan to add housing, shops and a possible drinking district. Hines leaders say the 774,000-square-foot IBM 500 Campus has strong potential to be more than an office park.

“Long-term, we are attracted to the site’s future redevelopment optionality, specifically given its strategic location in the heart of a high demand submarket for life science, residential, and industrial uses,” Paul Zarian, a Raleigh-based managing director at Hines, said in a release Monday.

According to data from Wake County Economic Development, IBM employs around 9,000 people in the Triangle area. Bendzsa said the company does not share local employee head counts for any market. IBM has additional offices inside RTP, while the 500-campus borders RTP to the east.

