IBM Signs Two Big Cloud Deals

Not to be outdone by competitor Microsoft's recent cloud computing deal with Walgreens Boots Alliance, International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) announced two cloud deals of its own this week. A seven-year, $325 million pact with Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) will see IBM integrating cloud solutions with Juniper's existing IT infrastructure, and an eight-year, $525 million agreement with Vodafone (NASDAQ: VOD) will give the telecom's business customers access to all of IBM's cloud offerings.

The watchword for both deals is "multicloud." Around 85% of companies are using more than one cloud environment, according to IBM's Institute for Business Value. That complexity is an opportunity for IBM.

A hybrid cloud environment

Juniper, a networking and cybersecurity company, will tap IBM Services to manage its existing infrastructure, applications, and IT services. The goal of the deal is to reduce costs and "enhance their journey to the cloud."

IBM will make use of the IBM Services Platform with Watson to help manage Juniper's data centers, help desks, and data and voice networks. "A key element of our digital transformation is to manage the complexities of our global operation and to get the most out of our current investments. In working with IBM Services, we will be able to collaborate with them on innovative solutions for our cloud-first business model," said Bob Worrall, Juniper's chief information officer.

While IBM is not a leader when it comes to public cloud computing, the company is a big player in the market for hybrid cloud, where on-premise infrastructure and cloud computing resources work in tandem. IBM's focus on hybrid cloud makes sense, given that the large companies and organizations that make up its customer base are very unlikely to go all-in on public cloud computing.

Managing a hybrid cloud environment can be complicated, especially if multiple public clouds are involved. That's where IBM comes in. "Working with Juniper, we are integrating cloud solutions with their existing IT investments via the IBM Service Platform with Watson. This gives them the opportunity to generate more value from existing infrastructure, along with helping them manage strategic services that are critical to their business," said Martin Jetter, senior vice president of IBM Global Technology Services.

A new venture

IBM's deal with Vodafone, a British telecommunications company, is deeper than the Juniper deal. IBM and Vodafone have entered into a new strategic commercial agreement, building on a relationship that's spanned more than 20 years.