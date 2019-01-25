IBM Smashes Analyst Estimates, But Can it Catch Cloud Rivals Amazon & Google?

ibm stock share price cloud blockchain More

By CCN.com: Remember when IBM was the technology trailblazer? It seemed every innovation out of Big Blue took off, leaving any other company that dared to compete in the dust.

Well, the tables have turned. No longer is IBM the standout in the technology space, and one of the reasons relates to the strides being made in cloud services. Amazon, Google, and Microsoft have found their grooves in this cutting-edge space, and IBM is in catchup mode.

However, it’s not going down without a fight. When it reported earnings this week, it also touched on the strides it is making with its cloud services offerings.

