China and Japan Conducted Genuine Discussions on Digital Economy: How to Jointly Boost Regional Cooperation

BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- A report from Science and Technology Daily | IUSTC:

In 2020, COVID-19 has had a profound impact on the world, and the digital economy has highlighted its massive potential in the global joint response to the pandemic.

According to the estimation of a report published by Oxford Economics, the share of digital economy in global GDP will rise from 15% to around 25% by 2025. At present, in terms of the size of digital economy, the United States ranks first, China second, and Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom rank from third to fifth.

This development trend has brought "digital economy" to the spotlight on the world stage, and related topics of digital economy have become essential topics promoted in the bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

The "Digital Economy Sub-forum" of the 16th "Beijing-Tokyo Forum" was held on December 1st. Twelve experts and scholars from China and Japan discussed the possibility of cooperation between the two countries, and they also reached consensus on relevant issues during the session.

A New Topic: How will digital economy involve in social governance?

What kind of digital society are we going to build? Zhao Jiannan, Commercial Vice President and Chief Representative of North East Asia of Tencent Cloud emphasized the importance of digital economy: "Digital technology is like the 'ligament' of economic and social operation, relieving 'hard impact' through 'high resilience' and saving strength for 'V-shape rebound' of industries in the process of rapidly going through economic plights brought by the pandemic."

What role can digital technology play in supporting digital economy and even social governance?

Liu Song, Vice President of Alibaba, pointed out that digital governance is likely to become an important direction to enhance global governance capacity from the perspective of China's scientific and technological fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery. Pluralistic co-governance based on digital technology, will become an innovative form of social and city governance. Experts at the conference largely agreed on this idea, and they believed that Asia would become an important region to conduct trials of global digitalization.

When answering how to manage data, especially in cross-border data confirmation, taxation and other common problems faced by many countries, Liu explained by sharing the wisdom of ancient water control in China. He said: "Today's data elements are very similar to the water elements. Managing data is also similar to controlling water, which should not be blocked or dispersed. Due to the diversity and variability of data elements, simple hard rules cannot be used to regulate data of liquidity."

Attended guests from both sides agreed that, the era of digital economy has already started, the digital knowledge and information has become a key factor of production and a new driving force for economic growth and social development.

As for digital economy, which may bring a new round of technological revolution, how can we project the enthusiasm of innovation and move forward orderly under regulation at the same time?

Fang Hanting, the forum host from Chinese side and vice President of Science and Technology Daily, illustrated that innovation and regulation are a pair of contradictions. Without a certain innovation process, it is impossible to have a target in mind which ones should be regulated and which ones should be eased. Conversely, if the series of risks brought by new changes are not taken into account when the innovation activities enter new phases, it will also bring many unpredictable problems. If seen from another perspective, innovation is a form of breakthrough whereas regulation protects innovation. The two elements restrain and reinforce each other at the same time.

Taking artificial intelligence technology as an example, Toshio Iwamoto, Chief Corporate Advisor of NTT DATA Corporation, proposed that data developers of AI technology need to formulate rules for the use of data, and relevant rules should be formulated to set restriction on data users. Norihiro Suzuki, executive director and Chief Technology Officer of Hitachi, suggested that the use of data requires greater wisdom to comprehensively balance personal and public interests.

A New Starting Point: Enhancing mutual trust on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP)

Digital security was a key topic of discussion at the forum.

Tatsuya Ito, Member of the House of Representatives of Japan noted that China has made full use of digital technology during COVID-19 .

Norihiro Suzuki pointed out that different countries have different situations and we need to comprehensively consider factors such as institutions and systems to discuss related issues. He expressed his hope that Japan and China can further explore the possibility of cooperation in this regard.

Fang Hanting emphasized that China and Japan, especially the industrial sector of both countries, should seriously consider how to deepen cooperation in the digital industrial chain and ensure uninterrupted supply of the industrial chain while jointly using and maintaining it as a public product.

Xu Zhiyu, President of Global Government Affairs of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., stressed that Huawei has always taken network security and user privacy protection as the highest guideline and foundation of its business. For more than 30 years, Huawei has served customers from more than 170 countries and regions and never received any request from the government to provide user information. Huawei will never risk its customers' rights or its own survival.

The guests from both sides mentioned the "Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP)" that had just been signed. They agreed that in the midst of the uncertainty of the digitization process, the signing of this agreement provides a rare historical opportunity for international cooperation in the field of digital technology and digital industry. The prospects of China-Japan cooperation under bilateral and even multilateral frameworks are promising.

On September 8th, 2020, China put forward the Global Data Security Initiative at an international seminar on "Seizing digital opportunities for cooperation and development". Referring to the existing information asymmetry between China and Japan to a certain extent, Fang stressed that the media of both sides should provide balanced coverage for their citizens so as to establish the foundation of mutual trust as soon as possible. "We believe that we should respect each other's digital sovereignty, build digital mutual trust under the UN framework, and implement regional integration of digital economy under multilateral frameworks such as RCEP."

A New Direction: Open cooperation to jointly create a digital future of the region

Just as a sport competition is transferred to a new arena, the new technological revolution and industrial transformation will reshape the structure of the global economy. At the forum, participants reached consensus that China and Japan, especially the industry sector of both countries, should swiftly grasp the trend and seize the opportunity. All players from two sides should not spend too much time in waiting and seeing. The call from the new technological era needs active participation and cooperation.

Taro Shimada, Executive Officer and Corporate Senior Vice President of Toshiba Co., Ltd., Japan and the head of its digital business, pointed out that maintaining world peace requires openness and exchanges. The most important thing is the exchange of scientific and technological information. He suggested that China and Japan can open wider and wider to each other and reach consensus through open and honest exchanges at the same time.

Regarding cross-language and cross-cultural information exchange, Jiang Tao, senior vice president of iFlytek Co., Ltd., noted that the cooperation scope between China and Japan in the field of artificial intelligence will be very broad. He gave an example. In October 2018, Eiken Foundation of Japan announced for the first time that it would introduce machine evaluation technology in the spoken language test and iFlytek is the only partner. Starting in 2019,. the AI automatic scoring system provided by iFlytek helps to improve the accuracy and efficiency of scoring in the practical English skills test CBT. "At present, iFlytek translators have been sold to more than 130 countries and regions, and have achieved barrier-free communication among more than 60 languages. iFlytek has become the official exclusive supplier of automatic voice conversion and translation for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. We hope that our artificial intelligence technology can also offer help to Tokyo Olympics next year,."

Jia Jingdun, director of the Torch High Technology Industry Development Center of the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China, suggested that China's high-tech industrial development zones provide a good environment for digital technology innovation and industrial development. The 169 national high-tech industrial development zones attach great importance to the development of digital economy. In recent years, dozens of national high-tech zones such as Xi'an, Hefei, Hangzhou and Shenyang have formulated corresponding plans for digital economy or digital industry development .

Jia made several suggestions on the cooperation between China and Japan. First, differences should not restrict the cooperation between the two parties. Given that Sino-Japanese cooperation does not violate the current laws, raising concerns can provide an entry point for deepening cooperation; Second, China and Japan can carry out pragmatic cooperation in the development of the digital economy and industry, and continue to propose specific solutions to the concerns of both parties; Third, multi-layer exchanges and cooperation among government, universities, research institutes and enterprises should be carried out.

Liu Song also responded to this suggestion. He proposed, "We might as well adopt the 'special zone' model in the high-tech industrial development zones and the free trade zones to continuously discuss and ultimately formulate regulations agreed by both parties."

Norihiro Suzuki noted that in the cooperation of digital development, it is also very important to share each other's social concepts and values. Both parties need to build rules for data flow on the basis of shared values and better apply them to revitalize private enterprises, thus promote the development of a digital society in the future.

The guests from both parties also discussed the inherent logic of digital currency and future regional economic integration. Hiromi Yamaoka, director of Future Co., Ltd., Japan, pointed out that Japan is willing to cooperate with China and continue to promote coordinated development of regional economy.

"While respecting the values of customers, Huawei expects to continue to create local value all over the world, including Japan. Both China and Japan have industrial advantages and innovative spirit. Japanese companies and Huawei have natural complementary advantages concerning supply chain and technology. Open cooperation between Chinese and Japanese companies can jointly create a digital future. In addition, the development of the digital economy in China and Japan is inseparable from a good industrial environment and innovative talents. It is also hoped that China and Japan can create a more open policy environment, encourage innovation, and help small and medium-sized enterprises of the two countries to carry out more and deeper cooperation, thus jointly provide the most competitive solutions and products to the world market," Xu Zhiyu emphasized.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-and-japan-conducted-genuine-discussions-on-digital-economy-how-to-jointly-boost-regional-cooperation-301186930.html

SOURCE Science and Technology Daily | IUSTC

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2020/06/c1769.html

Latest Stories

  • As first lady, Jill Biden plans to push for debt-free community college

    Dr. Jill Biden has devoted her life to the field of education, and that won’t change when she becomes first lady next month. According to a source close to her, Biden will advocate for debt-free community college. 

  • In liberal San Francisco, white responses to George Floyd's killing proved revealing

    George Floyd’s death and the white response had placed an emphatic point on how twin scourges of economic disenfranchisement and racial segregation had manifested, with the pandemic as a backdrop. My role was victim and teacher all at once, and it enraged me. 

  • Mexican president wants to restrict US agents in Mexico

    Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tossed another hot potato to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden with a proposal that would restrict U.S. agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity. The proposal submitted quietly this week by López Obrador would require Drug Enforcement Administration agents to hand over all information they collect to the Mexican government, and require any Mexican officials they contact to submit a full report to Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department.

  • Trump signs anti-doping act into law

    The Rodchenkov Act, named after the whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov who helped expose Russia's state-sponsored doping, empowers prosecutors to seek fines of up to $1 million and jail terms of up to 10 years, as well restitution to victims. It was now up to the justice department to develop a robust program, cooperating with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and international law enforcement, to bring the guilty to justice and create zero tolerance for doping in sports, he added.

  • Juan Guaido prepares to lose his seat in Venezuela - and his freedom

    When Juan Guaido raised his right hand and symbolically swore himself in as Venezuela’s interim president nearly two years ago, the tens of thousands watching on a main Caracas avenue rejoiced. As the country’s national anthem, “Glory to the Brave People,” then blasted through loudspeakers, some lifted their hands in a sign of victory, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The trickle of news alerts in the following days advising that another country had recognised the 35 year-old as the country’s rightful leader seemed to confirm their certainty that Nicolas Maduro would soon be forced from the presidential palace. But two years on and Mr Maduro remains in power with complete control. And after parliamentary elections on Sunday, that claim will likely collapse entirely when he loses his seat and thus his claim as Venezuela's legitimate president. He may also lose his freedom. With Guaido’s term ending, so too will his parliamentary immunity. Mr Maduro may feel emboldened to detain the opposition leader or force him to flee the country.

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • Ellis: State legislatures have 'more than enough' election fraud evidence

    President Trump's attorney Jenna Ellis gives an update on election lawsuits.

  • Japan, France, U.S. plan their first joint military drills in May: media

    Japan, France, and the United States will hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday. The exercises, conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defence against attack, the paper said, without citing sources. Japan's defence ministry was not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

  • Biden needs to take the Wayne Gretzky approach to foreign policy

    Opinion: Acting with conviction, not searching for compromise, has best chance of consensus on the most important international issues the US faces.

  • Exclusive: Matt Hancock says vaccine will loosen Covid tiers before end of March

    The fast-track approval of the coronavirus vaccine means restrictions could be loosened before the end of March, the Health Secretary has said. In an interview with The Telegraph, Matt Hancock said he "can't wait to scrap this tiered system altogether" and for the country to "get back to living by mutual respect and personal responsibility, not laws set in Parliament". It marks a change in rhetoric and tone from Mr Hancock, who until now has been seen in Whitehall as one of the strongest proponents of the strictest possible measures. Asked whether the start of administering the vaccine to Britons this week could bring about a quicker end to the restrictions in the first three months of next year, Mr Hancock said: "Yes it will." He later said: "There's no doubt that having the vaccine early... will bring forward the moment when we can get rid of these blasted restrictions, but until then we have got to follow them. Help is on its way." Mr Hancock also said he was looking for "some absolutely wonderful nonagenarians... to come forward and be vaccinated". He refused to say whether he was thinking about the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, both of whom are in their 90s.

  • EXPLAINER: How does AP choose which lawsuits to cover?

    The Associated Press has tallied roughly 50 cases brought by the campaign of President Donald Trump and his allies, challenging the result of elections. Trump has gotten one court win. It came in a Pennsylvania case about deadlines for proof of identification for certain absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.

  • EPA says flood control project not subject to previous veto

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency does not object to a revised proposal for a massive flood-control project to pump water from parts of the Mississippi Delta, a regional administrator for the agency says. On Oct. 16, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers published a draft of a new environmental impact statement that supports the project, reversing the Corps' own previous report that had said the project would hurt wetlands.

  • Britain's MoD in talks to control steelmaker for nuclear submarines -Sky News

    The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had enlisted Deloitte to advise it on the talks with privately-owned Sheffield Forgemasters, Sky News said, citing steel industry sources. The MoD could not immediately be reached for comment. An outright takeover of Sheffield Forgemasters, which traces its history back to a small blacksmith's forge in the 1750s, was only one of a number of options being considered, and that any agreement was likely to be several months away, Sky News said.

  • Fact check: Biden got record number of popular votes despite small campaign events

    A meme comparing Biden, Trump and Obama campaign events lacks context. Biden kept events small and Obama didn't have COVID-19 to deal with.

  • Russia starts mass COVID-19 vaccination with Sputnik V shot as clinical tests continue

    Moscow began distributing the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine via 70 clinics on Saturday, marking Russia's first mass vaccination drive against the disease, the city's coronavirus task force said. The task force said the Russian-made vaccine would first be made available to doctors and other medical workers, teachers and social workers because they ran the highest risk of exposure to the disease. "You are working at an educational institution and have top-priority for the COVID-19 vaccine, free of charge," read a text message received by one Muscovite, an elementary school teacher, early on Saturday. It came as Russia reported a record high of 28,782 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 7,993 in Moscow, the epicentre of the outbreak.

  • US Navy official says 'uneasy deterrence' reached with Iran

    The top U.S. Navy official in the Mideast said Sunday that America has reached an “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea, even as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Vice Adm. Sam Paparo, who oversees the Navy’s 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, struck an academic tone in comments to the annual Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • California wildfires: 1,000 firefighters battle to curb blazes as ‘less than third contained’

    Around 25,000 people have already been forced from their homes after blaze broke out on Wednesday

  • Turkey in weekend lockdown with coronavirus cases at record highs

    Turkey has entered its first full weekend lockdown since May as deaths from coronavirus more than doubled in less than three weeks to hit record highs, with daily infections now among the highest numbers recorded globally. The daily death toll https://tmsnrt.rs/35LkG8h rose to a record high of 196 on Saturday, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 14,705. Opposition politicians have expressed scepticism however about whether the official death toll reflects the true picture in the country of 83 million people.

  • Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become US president

    California certified its presidential election on Friday and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House. Secretary of State Alex Padilla's formal approval of Mr Biden's win in the state brought his tally of pledged electors so far to 279, according to a tally by The Associated Press. That's just over the 270 threshold for victory. These steps in the election are often ignored formalities. But the hidden mechanics of electing a US president have drawn new scrutiny this year as President Donald Trump continues to deny Mr Biden's victory and pursues increasingly specious legal strategies aimed at overturning the results before they are finalised. Although it's been apparent for weeks that Mr Biden won the presidential election, his accrual of more than 270 electors is the first step toward the White House, said Edward B. Foley, a law professor at Ohio State University. "It is a legal milestone and the first milestone that has that status," Mr Foley said. "Everything prior to that was premised on what we call projections."

  • 'Havana syndrome' likely caused by directed microwaves - US report

    The US report is the latest attempt to explain a mystery illness that affected diplomats in Cuba.