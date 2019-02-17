IBM vs. Alphabet: Which Is the Better Buy?

Over the last 20 years, the growth of the internet and the subsequent emergence of mobile and cloud computing have disrupted IBM (NYSE: IBM). As IT spending at companies has shifted to the cloud, Big Blue has scrambled to shed old assets and invest in new technologies to pave the way for growth. But the damage has been done: Over the last five years, shares of IBM have badly trailed the broader market, down 24% compared to the S&P 500 return of 51%.

On the other side, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has emerged as one of the most dominant companies in the world. The stock has doubled in the last five years, beating the broader market.

Let's compare both companies' financial fortitude, valuation, and competitive advantage to determine which stock is the best investment going forward.

Financial fortitude

The financial fortitude test tells us which company is better able to handle adversity during tough economic times. It's not always a deal breaker, but it is a useful comparison that can separate the wheat from the chaff when you're deciding between two stocks to buy.

Check out the table below, which shows how each company stacks up on key financial metrics. Note that market capitalization (total shares outstanding times the current stock price), revenue, and free cash flow are provided to give you an idea of the difference in size between the two companies.

Metric IBM Alphabet Cash $12 billion $109.14 billion Debt $45.81 billion $3.95 billion Market capitalization $124 billion $782 billion Revenue (TTM) $79.59 billion $136.82 billion Free cash flow (TTM) $11.53 billion $21.34 billion

Data source: YCharts and Yahoo! Finance. TTM = trailing 12 months.

Alphabet is obviously the stronger of the two, financially, even after accounting for the difference in annual revenue the two companies generate. IBM has $45 billion in debt and only $12 billion in cash and short-term investments. Alphabet has very little debt, a massive cash hoard, and generates twice as much free cash flow.

Winner: Alphabet.

Valuation and dividends

Comparing the two stocks on valuation is a crucial test. It can help guard against paying too much for a company's earnings, although buying the stock with the lower price-to-earnings ratio is not always the better buy. It's always a good idea to compare the P/E ratio with the expected growth rate of the company's earnings, because sometimes stocks are cheap for a reason. This is where the price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio can be a useful comparison tool. The lower the PEG ratio, the more the stock may be undervalued given its earnings performance.

Here's how both IBM and Alphabet compare on a range of popular valuation metrics:

Metric IBM Alphabet Trailing P/E 14.08 25.06 Forward P/E 9.47 23.27 PEG ratio 10.06 1.63 Dividend yield 4.65% NA Cash payout as a percentage of free cash flow 49.14% NA

Data source: YCharts and Yahoo! Finance.

IBM has a lower P/E, but it's also expected to grow earnings per share only about 1% per year over the next five years. The company hasn't grown much over the last several years, and analysts clearly don't see any catalyst to change that anytime soon. That's why IBM has a high PEG ratio of 10.

On the other side, analysts expect Alphabet to grow earnings 16.4% per year over the next five years -- consistent with its double-digit growth rate in the past -- which gives the stock a lower PEG ratio of 1.63.

However, notice that IBM pays out a generous dividend yield of 4.65%. What's more, it only pays out 49% of its free cash flow in dividends, which makes its high dividend yield sustainable.