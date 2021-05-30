  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

iBOT wheelchair creator hits the road to bring mobility to wounded veterans

Sam Matthews
·Producer
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New Hampshire-based inventor Dean Kamen has launched a new coast-to-coast tour to bring the latest version of his iBOT personal mobility devicean all-terrain electric wheelchairdirectly to Veterans Affairs hospitals.

The Operation Mobility Tour kicked off Thursday in East Orange, N.J., and is scheduled to make stops at 25 VA medical centers specializing in spinal cord injuries between now and the end of the summer. In partnership with nonprofit SoldierStrong, Mobius Mobility, the company behind the latest iBOT, will donate 50 of the machines — one that will be used for training at each of the hospitals with a second going to a wounded veteran.

“It looks great on paper, but it also functions properly because we have people that can definitely use this equipment,” Mike Moran, a retired U.S. Air Force member who lost use of his legs in 2006, told Yahoo News. “You get two like-minded organizations together and things get done. It’s a no-brainer.”

Moran, who was invited to test the latest iBOT before its release in 2019, said, “They have an open-door policy there at Mobius. And that’s kind of like the VA. You have a problem? Come on and call us.”

While the pairing of the VA and Mobius Mobility seems like a natural fit, it took the COVID-19 pandemic to bring them together.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, through a complicated set of relationships, we came to know that the Veterans Administration was caught short on PPE,” Kamen explained to Yahoo News. “Big organizations have good leverage, but they move slowly. And it's small organizations that seize opportunities.”

Over the course of several weeks, Kamen was able to deliver more than 1,400 tons of PPE to the VA by calling on existing business relationships with manufacturers in China and logistics giant FedEx. Then, at an event celebrating the achievement in April 2020, Kamen arrived in an iBOT, and the VA took notice. In the months that followed, Mobius Mobility and the VA came to an agreement on the donations, which will be personally delivered by Kamen and other speakers in a brightly painted recreational vehicle complete with a mobile examination room to fit the devices to users.

Image courtesy of DEKA Research
Image courtesy of DEKA Research

Unlike standard motorized wheelchairs, Mobius Mobility’s iBOT uses advanced technology that the company says provides a better quality of life for users. Like the original model that came to market in 2001, the latest device offers a four-wheel mode to traverse uneven terrain, the ability to climb stairs and a self-balancing standing mode that puts users at eye-level. However, due to the iBOT’s $30,000-plus price tag, widespread adoption has long been an uphill battle. The team hopes that by putting the device directly in the hands of doctors in the VA hospital system, the benefits will become clearer.

“Take them out in the world so that you don't have to trust my opinion,” Kamen said. “The facts will speak for themselves.”

Recommended Stories

  • Afghanistan: Bus blast kills three university staff

    A roadside bomb hits a bus carrying teachers from Al-Biruni university north of the capital Kabul.

  • Man jailed after stabbing man in back with machete in street

    Jordan O’Connor, 28, arranged to meet the victim, 27, in Chester Road, Pype Hayes, on 25 January.

  • NACI COVID-19 vaccine communication sparks some 'confusion' and 'mistrust': Second doses should be offered 'as soon as possible,' group says

    Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is now saying that second doses of COVID-19 vaccines should be offered "soon as possible."

  • ‘They didn’t talk about it’: how a historian helped Tulsa confront the horror of its past

    In 1921, a white mob attacked Tulsa’s Black Wall Street, killing an estimated 300 people, but it wasn’t talked about until recently After the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921, whole neighborhoods such as the Greenwood district were destroyed. Photograph: Universal History Archive/Getty Images There was no memorial to it in town. Teachers made no mention of it, not even during a half-semester devoted to local history. The white schoolboy Scott Ellsworth of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was left to wonder what the city’s darkest secret could be. “As a 10- and 11-year-old, I would occasionally hear older adults, neighbours, talking about what we then called ‘the riot’ and they would always lower their voices or change the subject,” recalls Ellsworth, now 67. “I started to catch wind of these stories about bodies floating down the Arkansas River, machine guns on the roofs of town, but you couldn’t really find out anything about it.” All that changed one day in 1966 when the local library installed a microfilm reader and Ellsworth and friends fed in daily newspapers from 1921. “We were just gobsmacked: hundreds die, martial law declared,” says the author and historian. “We weren’t sophisticated enough to put it all together but I knew at that point that the skeleton in the closet was true.” The truth that could no longer be denied was that, on 31 May and 1 June 1921, a white mob had attacked Tulsa’s Black Wall Street, killing an estimated 300 people and wounding 800 more while robbing and burning businesses, homes and churches. Planes dropped explosives on the area, razing it to the ground. It remains one of the worst acts of racial violence in American history. Tulsa is now preparing to mark the centenary of the bloodshed in its Greenwood neighbourhood with a commemoration featuring Joe Biden, a candlelight vigil, the unveiling of a history centre, the Tulsa Juneteenth festival and other events and performances. But it took years of dogged research by Ellsworth to help start the city on a journey to end its culture of silence and confront its racist past. He was studying history at a college in Portland, Oregon, when he decided to make the massacre the subject of his senior thesis. He returned to Tulsa in the summer of 1975 but found it difficult to penetrate the taboo. “Records were missing, they were destroyed,” he says by phone from Ann Arbor, where he teaches at the University of Michigan. “Clerks would kind of blow me off in offices and I just couldn’t put this together at all. It was almost impossible to find any photographs but I did see one of Greenwood after the massacre and it just looked like Nagasaki or Hiroshima or Frankfurt, just totally everything gone.” Ellsworth made a breakthrough when he came across a collection of city directories – precursors of telephone books listing the names of every individual and business. “I noticed that after about every 10th name, there was a lower case ‘c’ in parentheses. I realised, oh, that meant ‘coloured’, so this is a listing of all the African American people and businesses. “I’d been really interested in trying to understand what the Greenwood business community looked like. So I went to the city engineer’s office and got these ‘plat’ maps that I taped together and then I went through these city directories and I wrote down every single address and what the business was, what person lived there. The business community then became alive to me. It just wasn’t statistics.” Eventually Ellsworth tracked down William D Williams, an African American retired teacher who had been 16 when the massacre happened. “I drive to his house and sit down and I’m explaining who I am and he’s kind of cool to me. I’m thinking, ‘This interview is going nowhere, I should try to figure out where to end it,’ and politely get out. It took years of research by author and historian Scott Ellsworth to make Tulsa confront its racist and violent past. Photograph: Courtesy Ruth Killick Publicity “Then I remembered my map and we spread it out on his kitchen table and all of a sudden he’s just entranced, he’s poring over this thing, he’s moving his finger from address to address to address, and he’s smiling and shaking his head. What I had created was a map of his youth and there were names he hadn’t thought about in 70 years. “Then all of a sudden he looks up and says, ‘OK, tell me what you want to know’. I thought it was going to be an hour interview; we talked for four hours and it was the moment. He was the one, he was at all the right places in the right time and really it’s because of him that we were able to save the history of what happened.” Ellsworth adds: “I was honoured because Mr Williams had been waiting all of his life to tell this story. He was waiting for a journalist, a TV crew, a professor. He sure as hell wasn’t waiting for a 21-year-old white kid from the side of town that the people had come to murder him and his family. I give him great credit for taking a chance on talking to me.” Three years later, Ellsworth returned to Tulsa again to turn his thesis into a book. Williams connected him with other elderly African American survivors who told their stories for the first time. The author formed a deep bond with them. “They had never been interviewed before. They didn’t talk about the massacre in their own family. I ended up being their witness. It didn’t have to be me. It could have been you or somebody else. It just happened to be me. That was one of the highest professional moments of my life.” Conversely, Ellsworth found it almost impossible to get any white person to admit they had been involved in the carnage (none faced criminal charges). On one occasion he visited a white police officer who was happy to talk about his career but became taciturn when the subject came up. “He had a scrapbook of photographs of him in uniform and whatnot. This is the pre-digital era so I’ve borrowed a 35mm camera and I’m taking photos of them and all of a sudden I turn a page and it’s all riot photographs. I’m so excited because I haven’t seen it and he grabs the book and says, ‘No, you can’t take pictures.’ People just didn’t want to talk about it at all. It’s like families of German soldiers: who wants to talk about this?” When Ellsworth’s Death in a Promised Land – the first comprehensive history of the massacre – was published in 1982, the survivors threw a launch party but the book was mostly ignored by the local white media. However, the author notes: “For a number of years it was the most stolen book out of the Tulsa City county library system. They’d even steal the branch copies. So once a year, I just sent them a box of books.” Tulsa’s secret was out and could not be forgotten again. The massacre’s 75th anniversary in 1996 received national media attention. The Tulsa Race Riot Commission was formed a year later to carry out a long overdue investigation and make the case for reparations. Ellsworth started a search for the unmarked mass graves of victims but it stalled in 2000 due to political wrangling. The effort resumed at the request of the city mayor in 2019. With a combination of hard work and luck, 12 fragile pine coffins and remains were found last October in what had been the city’s most important cemetery at the time of the massacre. “Obviously, I was thrilled. This had been a 20-plus-year search but the reality is sad and deadening when you think of these people. But in all honesty, I thought back about WD Williams and those other survivors who had really led me on this story and I thought about how happy they would be. I really thought of them.” The mass grave at Oaklawn cemetery will be exhumed on the hundredth anniversary. It will be one more step towards Tulsa’s reckoning with itself. But it will not necessarily bring peace and reconciliation to a city that remains deeply segregated along racial lines. “The story of the massacre was actively suppressed in the white community for 50 years,” reflects Ellsworth, who returns to the subject in a new book, The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice, published by Dutton Books in the US and Icon Books in the UK. “Researchers had their lives threatened, their jobs threatened. “Some people don’t want to talk about this at all; they just want to cover it back up. Others are shameful about it. Others are heartbroken. You had whole generations of people who grew up in Tulsa not knowing about it and now to learn about it, that’s caused some stress.” But there was also widespread silence in the African American community for nearly half a century, he adds. “A number of the survivors suffered PTSD all their lives. Others, like Holocaust survivors, didn’t really want to burden their children with these stories. So there were descendants who were my age that didn’t learn about the fact that their grandparents had lost their home and their business until they were in their 40s. They didn’t talk about it.”

  • Kia Nurse with a Deep 3 vs. Dallas Wings

    Kia Nurse (Phoenix Mercury) with a Deep 3 vs. Dallas Wings, 05/29/2021

  • Huge $400 Amazon discount cuts this pool cleaning robot to an all-time low, today only

    At this point, it’s hard to argue that the climate here in the United States and around the world isn’t… you know… changing. Your stance on climate change in general doesn’t even matter at this point. I don’t know about you, but I don’t remember ever seeing temperatures above 90° in mid-May when I was …

  • Rail tunnels between New York and New Jersey blocked by Trump get go-ahead

    The tunnel will cost $11.6bn, half of which will be paid by the federal government

  • Animals are still key to preventing the next pandemic

    A new scientific task force is focusing on how to prevent the emergence of diseases that spill over from animals to human beings.Why it matters: The focus on the origins of COVID-19 has recently turned to the possibility of a lab leak, but a zoonotic spillover is still highly likely, both for the novel coronavirus and for any future pandemic-causing pathogens.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: The new task force — part of the Center for Climate, Health and the Global Environment at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health — aims to explore the link between planetary and human health."Let's look at the science that has documented what's driving the movement of pathogens from animals to people, and just make very clear what we know, what we don't know and what we need to know," says Aaron Bernstein, a pediatrician at Harvard and the task force leader.Between the lines: Part of the reason most experts initially assumed — and largely still do — that a zoonotic spillover led to COVID-19 is because we've seen this same scenario play out again and again in past outbreaks."We know that we share germs with lots of other species, and particularly when we see these emerging pathogens, they're almost all coming from other animals," says Bernstein.Environmental and social changes — including deforestation and the building of new roads into largely untouched forests — are bringing human beings into greater contact with the animals that host potentially dangerous viruses.By the numbers: Research published last year by Bernstein and his colleagues found that the price of preventing the next pandemic — by slowing deforestation and regulating the wildlife trade — could be as little as $22 billion a year.That's roughly 2% of the economic and mortality costs of responding to COVID-19.The bottom line: The search is still on for the true cause of the COVID-19 pandemic, but whatever the ultimate answer, zoonotic spillovers will remain a growing threat.Go deeper: How we'll memorialize COVIDMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Colombia's president deploys military to protest-hit city

    Colombian President Iván Duque on Friday announced the deployment of military forces to the city of Cali after at least three people died in increasingly violent protests and talks to end the social uprising stalled. Duque repeated his assertion that the protests, which have been raging for a month, are infiltrated by illegal armed groups and promised to deploy "all intelligence capabilities” to demonstrate this. “This deployment will almost triple our capacity throughout the province in less than 24 hours, ensuring assistance in nerve centers where we have seen acts of vandalism, violence and low-intensity urban terrorism,” said the president, speaking from Cali, the city in southwest Colombia that has become the epicenter of the nationwide antigovernment protests.

  • 96 Percent of People With Parkinson's Have This in Common, Study Says

    Detecting any illness early can make a huge difference in how it ultimately affects you, whether that means improving symptoms or potentially even saving your life. And that's the case with Parkinson's disease, which affects nearly one million people in the U.S., according to the Parkinson's Foundation. In the past two decades, death rates for Parkinson's among adults 65 and older has increased 57 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the good news is, there are some ways to detect the disease much earlier and better your chances of controlling it. In fact, research has shown there's one sign of Parkinson's disease that affects 96 percent of patients and it can appear a decade before any of the more well-known symptoms occur. To see the common early sign of Parkinson's that you should watch out for, read on.RELATED: 40 Subtle Signs Your Body Is Telling You Something's Seriously Wrong. Loss of smell is one of the most common and earliest signs of Parkinson's disease. According to a 2011 study published in the journal Parkinson's Disease, more than 96 percent of Parkinson's patients have significant olfactory dysfunction. But it often goes unnoticed because it's not accompanied by other more typical symptoms. "It can come on many years, up to decades before the other symptoms start," certified neurologist Huma U. Sheikh, MD, told Best Life.According to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, most people don't notice a diminished or lost sense of smell at first, but later, when they develop more well-known symptoms of Parkinson's, they recall "years or even decades earlier their ability to smell decreased."Noticing and reporting a loss of smell earlier on can benefit you and help your health provider address your condition. Sheikh notes that your smell may not completely disappear but just decrease, so any diminished ability to smell is worth bringing up to your doctor. Some experts believe Parkinson's begins in the nose. Experts have long suggested that loss of smell is an early sign of Parkinson's because that's where the disease begins. An Aug. 2020 study published in the journal Brain Pathology gathered evidence that seems to support this. "Olfactory dysfunction may not just be a sign of broader neural damage, but rather may have a more direct linkage to the generation of the disorder itself," the study authors from Florida Atlantic University said in a statement.The olfactory system is exposed to various toxins in the environment from bacteria, viruses, mold, dust, pollen, and chemicals. These toxins can result in an inflammatory response in the nose and from there, the inflammation can spread and activate inflammatory cells deep in the brain. And that inflammation can contribute to the development and progression of Parkinson's and other degenerative diseases. The Michael J. Fox Foundation suggests that clumps of the protein alpha-synuclein, a trademark of Parkinson's, likely first form in the olfactory system before migrating to the brain.RELATED: If You Can't Smell This, It Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia, Study Says. Additional subtle signs of Parkinson's affect other areas of your face. While a loss of smell is likely to occur much earlier than other symptoms of Parkinson's, it's worth keeping an eye out for other common symptoms of the disease, like tremors, a fixed facial expression, small handwriting, and not blinking as often, according to Sheikh. She adds that a loss of taste can occur but is less common.According to the Parkinson's Foundation, other more obvious signs include trouble walking, constipation, low voice, dizziness, fainting, and hunching over. If you notice any of these symptoms, bring them up to your doctor. RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. A loss of smell doesn't necessarily mean you have Parkinson's. While most people with Parkinson's have a loss of smell, that doesn't mean most people with diminished smell have Parkinson's. As we know now with COVID-19, a loss of smell can be the result of many illnesses, so it's worth talking to your doctor before jumping to conclusions.The Mayo Clinic lists dozens of reasons your sense of smell could be obstructed, including smoking, a deviated septum, nasal polyps, aging, diabetes, poor nutrition, various medications, and multiple sclerosis.RELATED: If You Lose This Feeling, It May Be an Early Sign of Dementia, Study Says.

  • Homeowner shoots man trying to break into his car

    The attempted break-in happened in the 2700 block of Vance Street near Jensen Drive overnight.

  • Nashville hat shop hawks anti-vaccine yellow Star of David badge

    An Instagram post promoting the yellow badge was no longer on Instagram, but the shop defended its product.

  • NASCAR forecast: Some rain expected at Charlotte for Coca-Cola 600 weekend

    Expect some rain off and on if you’re heading out to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

  • Lakers' Anthony Davis vows to play Game 4 against Suns despite questionable status

    Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are questionable for the Lakers-Suns Game 4 on Sunday, but Davis said Saturday "there's no chance that I don't play tomorrow."

  • DOJ asks judge to dismiss lawsuit against Trump for protest crackdown before Bible photo op

    Lawyers for the former president claim “national security” concerns justified the actions against demonstrators

  • ‘Politics is Trump’: Furious reaction as Republicans vote down Capitol riot commission

    ‘I’m very very disappointed, very frustrated that politics is Trump, literally and figuratively,’ centrist Democrat Joe Manchin says

  • Matt Gaetz says $155k to close on yacht with his fiancee ‘went missing’

    ‘Rep Gaetz and Ms Luckey were the target of a financial crime,’ a spokesperson for Mr Gaetz told WFLA, saying he was ‘targeted by malicious actors’

  • Idaho governor hits out at ‘abuse of power’ by lieutenant governor for her ban on mask mandates while he was away

    The governor likened the executive order to “tyranny”

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • These six Senate Republicans defied Trump to back Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a measure to begin a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the Capitol riot, with only six Republicans voting to begin debate on the proposal before a final vote. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote. Five of the six Senate Republicans who backed the measure also voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.