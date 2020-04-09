IBQ Comparative Rater Announces Hiscox Available for Commercial Rating

SPOKANE, Wash., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiscox, a global specialist insurer, is now available for BOP and General Liability rating on the IBQ Commercial Comparative Rater.

Independent agents in the US can now compare rates for Hiscox and other carriers on the IBQ platform. Agents only need to enter info once in IBQ to get commercial rates from multiple carriers. This saves agents time and boosts efficiency.

"The IBQ platform caters directly to the needs of the independent insurance agent, streamlining the small commercial rating experience," said Will Chambers, Partnership Manager at Hiscox USA. "Hiscox is excited to partner with IBQ and improve the workflow of the commercial insurance agent."

Commercial insurance agents will gain access to Hiscox BOP and General Liability rates through IBQ. Agents will issue and bind Hiscox through wholesale producer partnerships, with no direct appointment needed.

"Hiscox prioritizes the importance of an improved commercial rating process and enhanced digital experience for agents," said Bruce Hopkins, co-founder of IBQ Systems. "This partnership is a huge win for independent insurance agents, who can rate Hiscox comparatively with the other carriers on IBQ."

Hiscox is the ninth commercial carrier to join the IBQ platform.

For more information on InsurTech solutions from IBQ Systems, visit www.ibqsystems.com/commercial.

ABOUT IBQ SYSTEMS

Founded in 1997, IBQ Systems is an insurance technology leader in personal and commercial lines comparative rating. IBQ Systems technology helps leverage the power of the independent broker with a fully-integrated online rater. Now offering the third generation of its state-of-the-art software platform, IBQ systems allows independent agents to offer accurate, efficient, real-time quotes to consumers.

ABOUT HISCOX:

Hiscox is a global specialist insurer, headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange. Our ambition is to be a respected specialist insurer with a diverse portfolio by product and geography. We believe that building balance between catastrophe-exposed business and less volatile local specialty business gives us opportunities for profitable growth throughout the insurance cycle. It's a long-standing strategy which in 2018 saw the business deliver a profit before tax of $137.4 million in a challenging year for insurers.

The Hiscox Group employs over 3,300 people in 14 countries, and has customers worldwide. Through the retail businesses in the UK, Europe, Asia and the US, we offer a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers as well as homeowners.

For more information, visit www.hiscoxgroup.com.

