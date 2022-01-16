Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta: Ousted Mali president dies aged 76

Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was toppled by a military coup in 2020

The ousted President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, has died aged 76, family and former colleagues say.

Last year he suffered a minor stroke but the cause of his death was not immediately clear.

He died at 09:00 GMT on Sunday at his home in the capital Bamako, a member of his family told AFP news agency.

Mr Keïta led Mali for seven years until 2020, when he was ousted in a coup after huge anti-government protests over his handling of jihadist unrest.

An economic crisis and disputed elections also fuelled the demonstrations against his rule.

Weeks after he was ousted he suffered a minor stroke and was flown to the United Arab Emirates for medical treatment.

Mali's new military rulers staged a second coup in May of last year, announcing a further three-year delay to elections that were meant to happen this February.

This last action made them the target of sanctions this week by the EU as well as its neighbours in the West African regional bloc Ecowas.