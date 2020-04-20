ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (STO:ICA) Will Pay A kr6.00 Dividend In 1 Days

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (STO:ICA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 1 days time. If you purchase the stock on or after the 22nd of April, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 28th of April.

ICA Gruppen's next dividend payment will be kr6.00 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of kr12.00 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that ICA Gruppen has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of SEK431.2. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. ICA Gruppen paid out 70% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 35% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at ICA Gruppen, with earnings per share up 3.0% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last ten years, ICA Gruppen has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy ICA Gruppen for the upcoming dividend? While earnings per share growth has been modest, ICA Gruppen's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. While it does have some good things going for it, we're a bit ambivalent and it would take more to convince us of ICA Gruppen's dividend merits.

While it's tempting to invest in ICA Gruppen for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for ICA Gruppen you should know about.