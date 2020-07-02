iCAD Inc (ICAD): Hedge Funds Sticking Around

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the first quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. At the end of this article we will also compare ICAD to other stocks including Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS), Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI), and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind let's view the latest hedge fund action encompassing iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD).

How have hedgies been trading iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 4 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ICAD a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Parkman Healthcare Partners was the largest shareholder of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD), with a stake worth $5.3 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Parkman Healthcare Partners was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $4.8 million. G2 Investment Partners Management, Manatuck Hill Partners, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Parkman Healthcare Partners allocated the biggest weight to iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD), around 2.47% of its 13F portfolio. G2 Investment Partners Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 1.49 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ICAD.