iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD investor three-year losses grow to 83% as the stock sheds US$8.1m this past week

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But really bad investments should be rare. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD); the share price is down a whopping 83% in the last three years. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 62% lower in that time. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 14%. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Given that iCAD didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over three years, iCAD grew revenue at 3.1% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. But the share price crash at 22% per year does seem a bit harsh! While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. Before considering a purchase, take a look at the losses the company is racking up.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that iCAD shareholders are down 62% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 8.4%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand iCAD better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for iCAD you should be aware of.

