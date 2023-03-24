Icahn claims Illumina directors got insurance to close Grail deal -FT

FILE PHOTO: Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn gives an interview in New York
Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Carl Icahn has alleged that Illumina Inc's directors demanded extra personal liability insurance before they agreed to sign off on the life sciences company's $7.1 billion purchase of Grail in 2021, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The billionaire investor's claims, made in a letter to Illumina's shareholder that the FT saw, come as he continues his push for board seats on the world's largest genome sequencing company and for it to unwind the Grail acquisition.

Illumina completed the takeover of Grail, which develops cancer detection tests, in August 2021, without winning U.S. or European regulatory approval, although it has since won U.S. clearance and is currently fighting for European approval.

Icahn, in his letter, alleges that on the day before closing the deal, Illumina directors demanded the company commit to providing them with an "unprecedented level of additional personal liability insurance" protection, the FT reported.

"This smells strongly to us like a quid pro quo," the newspaper quoted Icahn as saying in the letter sent on Thursday.

Icahn, Illumina and Grail did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

Illumina has defended its decision to acquire Grail and rejected Icahn's allegations over the deal.

However, earlier this month, the company said it would divest Grail if it lost its appeal to the European Commission.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Recommended Stories

  • Aerospace giants meet in Vietnam to discuss sales and security

    This week, over 50 companies including space firms like Lockheed Martin and SpaceX are visiting Vietnam to discuss investment and sales opportunities. ProcureAM Founder and CEO Andrew Chanin gives his take on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Should You Exit Catalent (CTLT)?

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Small/Mid Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell 2500 Growth Index and returned 6.03% (gross), and the index return was 4.72%. For the full year, the strategy return […]

  • The Met is split in two – and the divide is destroying the force

    For those looking to explain the litany of horror contained within the Baroness Casey review into the Metropolitan Police – the racism and misogyny, the bullying and the cronyism, or even just the dysfunction and poor clear-up rates – the statistics on page 92 of her report provide a dismal clue.

  • Hong Kong makes new rules for specialist tech firm listings, cuts rev threshold

    The bourse operator, a unit of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, said it would welcome applications operating in frontier industries, including new energy, robotics, semiconductors, quantum computing, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and new food and agriculture technologies. "The new economy sector is rapidly changing the way in which we live and work, and this new route to market will support some of the most innovative and progressive companies of the future," HKEX CEO Nicolas Aguzin said.

  • UK's J D Wetherspoon returns to profit as supply issues ease

    "Supply or delivery issues have largely disappeared, for now, and were probably a phenomenon of the stresses induced by the worldwide reopening after the pandemic," Chairman Tim Martin said in a statement. Martin said he was "cautiously optimistic" on the company's outlook for the year and the years ahead. British inflation unexpectedly rose to 10.4% in February, pushed up by higher food and drink prices in pubs and restaurants.

  • NC bidder emerges for Silicon Valley Bank. What to know about First Citizens Bank

    The federal government expects to announce a new buyer for the failed Silicon Valley Bank this weekend. Why would Raleigh’s First Citizens Bank be interested?

  • It’s against the law to throw plastic bottles (& other items) in the trash in NC

    Did you know that there’s actually a state law that bans plastic bottles, aluminum cans and other items from landfills? Here’s a list.

  • Hezbollah chief refuses comment on infiltration into Israel

    The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group refused to comment directly Wednesday on last week’s killing of a man suspected of entering Israel from Lebanon. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah refused to say whether his group had anything to do with the attacker, who was carrying explosives and was killed dozens of kilometers (miles) south of the border with Lebanon. Last week, the Israeli army said soldiers killed an armed man suspected of entering the country from Lebanon and blowing up a car, raising the risk of renewed tensions with Hezbollah.

  • Cracks in Netanyahu coalition over judicial crisis

    STORY: In the face of continued mass protests and signs of cracks in his governing coalition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressed forward Thursday with his plan to overhaul the country's judiciary.In a televised address he said his goal was what he called "democratic reform" to "restore the proper balance between the authorities."It comes after Netanyahu had summoned Defense Minister Yoav Galant, after reports the top-level cabinet member wanted to call a halt to the planned overhaul.Israeli media said Galant had planned to make a statement seeking to stop the reforms in the name of maintaining order in the military ranks, where some officers and reservists have vowed to refuse orders over the overhaul.The apparent willingness of Gallant, a senior member of Netanyahu's conservative Likud party, to break rank drew criticism from a far-right faction in Netanyahu's religious-nationalist coalition government.The proposed overhauls would give the government more control over appointing judges and limit the Supreme Court's ability to check the prime minister or the legislature.Proponents say the high court has too much power; critics say the court's independence is a vital part of the country's democracy, and warn that the overhaul could benefit Netanyahu who faces corruption charges. He denies any wrongdoing.The proposed overhaul has prompted weeks of mass protests in the streets.Police in Tel Aviv used a water cannon to disperse demonstrators who had blocked a highway. In Jerusalem, officers scuffled with protesters who tried to push through barriers near the prime minister's residence.On Thursday, Netanyahu called for unity, saying Israelis had one country, and must do everything to protect it.Twenty-five-year-old protester Keren Pikovski watched the speech, and shrugged, saying, Netanyahu was trying to sell them out, just so he could continue to be prime minister.

  • Edmunds: The hottest electric cars to check out in 2023

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, had their best-selling year in 2022. The experts at Edmunds choose five of the most intriguing new EVs, sorted by price, rolling into dealerships this year. 2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX EV Chevrolet will launch two electric SUVs with familiar names: the Blazer EV and the Equinox EV.

  • Israel Is Wandering in the Desert, a Constitution Is Our Path Home

    Israel teeters on the edge of the abyss

  • How safe are credit unions amid bank turmoil?

    A series of bank collapses in recent weeks has given some depositors the jitters, with many moving their funds to larger institutions for safety. So how are credit unions faring?

  • No 'Guarantee' But Yellen May Have Just Set a Trap for the Bears

    For once, Wall Street isn't blaming Powell for a market beatdown. Here's how I expect things to play out as we edge toward the end of March.

  • Bitcoin To $1 Million: Former Coinbase CTO Predicts Bitcoin To Rise 35,000% In June Amid U.S. Bank Uncertainty

    Former Coinbase Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Balaji Srinivasan is betting big on Bitcoin (BTC/USD), predicting the cryptocurrency will hit $1 million by June 17 because of a rapid devaluation of the U.S. dollar. Srinivasan entered into a $1 million bet via Twitter with two individuals, offering up Circle's USDC stablecoin to pseudonymous Twitter personality James Medlock and another unnamed person if Bitcoin fails to achieve the historic gains he predicts. The bet is part of Srinivasan’s view

  • ‘Troubling’ Tax Credit Is Huge Red Flag for Audit, IRS Warns

    The IRS has added a new entry to its "Dirty Dozen" list of tax scams, this one involving misleading promotional claims tied to Employee Retention Credits (ERCs). The agency termed the scam "deeply...

  • Here’s How Much Money Experts Say You Should Have in Your Savings Account If You’re in Your 50s

    Much has been written about decade-based retirement savings targets. T. Rowe Price, for example, recommends having three to six times your annual salary socked away for retirement by the time you turn...

  • The 1 Stock Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Keep Buying -- and It's Not Occidental Petroleum

    For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been a wealth-building machine for his company's shareholders. Since ascending to the lead role, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of 3,787,464%, which outpaces the total return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 153. With Berkshire Hathaway sitting on more than $128 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and Treasury bonds, as of the end of 2022, Buffett and his team have plenty of firepower to do some shopping during the current bear market.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy with Reasonable Valuations

    There are still some chip stocks that are trading at reasonable valuations

  • ‘Our Best Long-Term Picks’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 3 High-Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock experts often tout the merit of taking the long-term view rather than looking for short term gains. It’s a strategy that gets the thumbs up from Morgan Stanley’s US Equity Strategy team, led by Mike Wilson. Wilson has been one of the Street’s most vocal bears for a while, but while he does not see the bear market as over just yet, he forecasts a “stronger earnings picture” by next year. A friendlier monetary policy, high inflation receding, pent-up demand in investment/capex and in specifi

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for March 23rd

    BFAM, F and NMRK have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on March 23, 2023.