Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Has Found A Path To Profitability

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The US$18b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$604m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$413m, as it approaches breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Icahn Enterprises' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectations from some of the American Industrials analysts is that Icahn Enterprises is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$123m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 159%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Icahn Enterprises' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Icahn Enterprises currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Icahn Enterprises' case is 72%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

