Icahn Nominates Kroger Directors in Push for Humane Pig Treatment

(Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn has nominated two directors to the board of Kroger Co. and voiced his concerns about the use of gestation crates for pigs in its supply chain, as well as the removal of a $2-an-hour “hero bonus” that it granted to its front-line workers during the pandemic.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The billionaire, who is already fighting with McDonald’s Corp. over what he says is the inhumane treatment of pigs, first contacted the company March 25 before nominating two directors -- Alexis C. Fox and Margarita Paláu-Hernández -- to its board, the company said in a statement.

“During this conversation, Mr. Icahn voiced his concerns regarding animal welfare and the use of gestation crates in pork production,” Kroger said. “As America’s grocer, Kroger is committed to providing fresh, affordable food for everyone. Responsible sourcing throughout our supply chain is embedded in how we operate and is of the highest importance to our company.”

Kroger shares fell 0.9% to $56.48 at of 3:38 p.m. in New York trading, giving the company a market value of roughly $41 billion.

Icahn, who has about $23 billion in personal wealth, confirmed the nomination in a letter to the company Tuesday, a copy of which was reviewed by Bloomberg News. The billionaire owns only 100 shares in the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

‘An Affront’

“What has happened at Kroger with the issues of animal welfare and employee wages is an affront to the basic fibers of our society -- that of decency and dignity,” Icahn said in the letter. “Your board of directors has created an unnecessary situation, placing your company at risk, by rubber-stamping unethical policies as well as breaking promises they made to front-line workers during the pandemic.”

Story continues

He said it was “obscene” that Kroger Chief Executive Officer Rodney McMullen made more than 900 times what the average worker earns.

“It is not my goal to tell you how to run Kroger operationally nor make money from my small investment and proxy campaign. However, I remain very troubled by the glaring oversight of needless distress caused by your company’s policies and see an opportunity to make a difference,” Icahn said.

“Your company is conducting itself in ways which are unconscionable with regards to animal cruelty and flagrantly side-stepping financial obligations to workers who don’t make a fair wage,” Icahn added.

Kroger’s average hourly wage in 2021 rose to $17 from more than $15 in 2020, according to regulatory filings by the Cincinnati-based company. By comparison, Walmart said in September that its average was $16.40 an hour.

“Over the last four years, Kroger has invested an incremental $1.2 billion in associate wages and training and our average hourly rate has increased 20%,” Kroger said in a filing Tuesday.

McDonald’s Effort

Icahn has also nominated two directors at McDonald’s, arguing the company has failed to deliver on its own promise made a decade ago to remove the so-called gestation crates for pigs from its own supply chain.

The issue at McDonald’s dates back to 2012, when the restaurant chain announced that it would require its U.S. pork suppliers to outline their plans to phase out the use of the stalls, which are too small in length and width for pigs to move about or even lie down. The Humane Society of the United States supported the decision at the time.

McDonald’s disputes Icahn’s assertions and says it has been a leader in moving the industry away from the practice.

Kroger said Tuesday its board was committed to animal welfare and its practices are overseen by its public-responsibility committee. The committee regularly discusses the topic of animal welfare, “given the company’s commitment to source gestation-crate-free pork and the need to provide affordable, fresh food to our customers,” it said.

The company said it’s working closely “with our key suppliers to understand animal-welfare topics and make progress together toward our commitments.” It’s also seeking feedback from animal-welfare experts and customers, it said.

The board said it would review Icahn’s nominees and will present its formal recommendation at a later date.

(Updates with investor comment throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.