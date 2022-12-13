Icahn in Pact With Crown Holdings to Add Directors to Board

Tonya Garcia and Scott Deveau
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Packaging maker Crown Holdings Inc. reached an agreement with Carl Icahn to increase the size of its board, averting a potential proxy fight.

Crown agreed to appoint Icahn’s two designees to the board, expanding it to 13 members, according to a company statement Tuesday. The new directors, Andrew Teno and Jesse Lynn, will be included as part of the company’s slate of nominees at next year’s annual meeting.

The agreement sent shares of Crown up 3% at 9:59 a.m. in New York.

Last month Icahn had hinted at a potential proxy fight looming with Crown after he disclosed an 8.5% stake in the Philadelphia-based company. He believed its shares were were undervalued and said he intended to discuss ways to improve returns with management and the board.

Icahn initially wanted Crown to divest its food-can and transport-packaging business prior to the settlement, people familiar with the matter said at the time. The billionaire investor wants the company to focus on its beverage-can business because it’s faster-growing, they added, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

Icahn has agreed to the customer standstill, voting commitments and other provisions under the terms of the deal.

(Updates with shares in third paragraph, additional background in fifth paragraph.)

