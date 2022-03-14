Icahn Steps Up Pressure on Southwest Gas by Raising Bid 10%

Icahn Steps Up Pressure on Southwest Gas by Raising Bid 10%
Will Wade
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is stepping up the pressure on Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., increasing his bid for the utility by 10%.

Icahn’s IEP Utility Holdings unit is now offering $82.50 a share, according to a statement Monday. That’s a premium of 27% over the price on Oct. 13, the day before Icahn announced a $75-a-share bid for the company.

The higher offer is the latest step in a months-long battle between Icahn and Southwest. The activist, who owns about 5% of the company, has nominated 10 directors to replace its board and said sweeping change is needed at the utility. Southwest said earlier this month it would spin off a construction unit that Icahn wanted it to sell. He later slammed the decision as an effort to block his takeover bid.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

“Activist investor Carl Icahn’s 10% higher tender offer for Southwest Gas, to $82.5-a-share, still faces the same hurdles because acquisitions of regulated utilities are highly scrutinized, especially for a financial buyer.”

- Nikki Hsu and Kit Konolige, utility analysts. Read full report here.

Southwest Gas shares rose 6.6% to close at $77.41 in New York. The company said in a statement that its board will review and evaluate the latest offer.

Southwest’s board unanimously rejected Icahn’s previous offer, arguing in November it undervalues the company and isn’t in the best interest of shareholders.

Southwest Gas said March 1 it would spin off its Centuri Group construction business, a move aimed at sharpening its focus on the regulated natural gas business. Icahn criticized the move, saying it was a “vague promise” and “not necessarily a step in the right direction.”

(Updates with company comment in fourth paragraph.)

