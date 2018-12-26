iCar Asia Limited (ASX:ICQ) Is Expected To Breakeven

iCar Asia Limited’s (ASX:ICQ): iCar Asia Limited develops and operates Internet-based automotive portals in South East Asia. The AU$44m market-cap company’s loss lessens since it announced a -AU$13.4m bottom-line in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -AU$13.0m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering the rate at which ICQ will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” I’ve put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for ICQ, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Expectation from Media analysts is ICQ is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of AU$3.2m in 2021. So, ICQ is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, I calculated the rate at which ICQ must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 68% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for ICQ given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before I wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. ICQ currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning loss-making, growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that ICQ has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

