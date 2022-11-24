ICBC Leads Big Banks to Offer $129 Billion to China Builders

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s mega banks, led by Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., pledged financing support of at least 925 billion yuan ($129 billion) to property developers as part of a push to ease turmoil in the nation’s real estate market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

ICBC, the world’s largest bank by assets, on Thursday said it would provide 655 billion yuan in credit lines to 12 developers, including Country Garden Holdings Co. That came after Bank of China Ltd., Bank of Communications Co., Postal Savings Bank of China Ltd. and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. also disclosed they would also extend credit lines.

Property stocks and bonds rallied on the additional funding, as China seeks to contain the fallout from a crackdown that has already sparked dozens of defaults and sent property sales and prices tumbling. China’s priority has been to ensure that unfinished homes get completed, while supporting the stronger firms that have so far survived the crisis.

“The core of the policy is to build a firewall between developers that have already defaulted and those that haven’t,” said Li Kai, founder of Beijing Shengao Fund Management Co.

The barrage of bank financing wasn’t extended to China Evergrande Group, the country’s most-indebted developer that in large part kicked off the current turmoil, as well as Sunac China Holdings Ltd.

Chinese property firms rallied on Thursday. A Bloomberg Intelligence stock index of developers climbed more than 7%. Dollar bonds also gained, with investment-grade Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. rising as much as 7 cents.

The moves came after regulators issued a 16-point plan earlier this month to financial firms for boosting the real estate market, with measures that range from addressing developers’ liquidity crisis to loosening down-payment requirements for homebuyers.

The big state-owned banks have since set up special mechanisms to ensure quick implementation of the measures, and created whitelists for qualified regional developers to extend maturities of their existing development loans, according to a representative of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, who declined to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.

The big banks will also expand financing services to support acquisitions of high-risk projects by “key” developers, the representative said without naming any companies. Some joint-stock banks have allowed mortgage borrowers to delay repayments without reclassifying their loans, the person added.

CCB Plan

China Construction Bank Corp. has yet to announce any support agreement, though the bank set up a 30 billion yuan fund to buy properties from developers. The lender has made progress on more than 20 projects, with their combined assets exceeding 10 billion yuan, the CBIRC representative said.

China’s banks have been told to provide at least 1 trillion yuan in funding in the final months of 2022 to the battered property sector to avoid a broader fallout on the economy that is also weighed down by Covid lockdowns, Bloomberg reported earlier.

The industry has issued 2.64 trillion yuan worth of loans to developers and 4.84 trillion yuan of mortgages in the first 10 months this year, the CBIRC representative said.

At a meeting with banks on Monday, the People’s Bank of China said it planned to provide 200 billion yuan in interest-free re-lending loans to commercial banks through the end of March to provide matching funds for stalled property projects.

--With assistance from Wei Zhou, Jackie Cai and Zhang Dingmin.

(Updates with regulator comments from eighth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Feds halt new admissions at troubled NJ veterans home as safety, COVID problems remain

    A recent inspection report found the Menlo Park home still had major infection control problems even after 100+ died from COVID.

  • China Pauses Some Russian Oil Purchases Ahead of Price Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s crude buyers have paused purchases of some Russian oil as they wait for details of a US-led cap to see if it presents a better price.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison Camp, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestBankman-Fried Says Collateral Crashed by $51 Billion as FTX FellSeveral cargoes of Russian ESPO crude for December-loading r

  • SEC to Push Bond and Option Brokers for Better Prices on Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s draft plans to overhaul rules for the stock market would also expand its oversight of bond and options trading.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesA proposal being circulated inside Wall Street’

  • Bearish US Oil Gauge Signals Break From Physical Fundamentals

    (Bloomberg) -- A key oil gauge again flashed oversupply signals despite US crude inventories tightening, in the latest sign that the futures market is trading out of sync with typical physical cues.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesThe US oil futures

  • Virtual reality tools offer escape to blockaded Gaza youth

    The owner of Gaza's first virtual reality gaming cafe is offering a fantasy world of action, music, and sports to young people who have grown up under the blockade. "Often many of the youth who come here to play they look for an escape from the reality they live in," Firas Al-Khodary, the owner of VR Station in Gaza city, said. According to Al-Khodary, virtual action and combat games are the most popular among young men, while young women tend to favour sports, music and travel.

  • Enphase Stock Today: How A Bull Put Spread Achieves A 47% Return By December

    Enphase Energy has held up very well amid the bear market this year and is currently treading near a buy point. According to IBD Stock Checkup, Enphase stock ranks No. 1 in its group. Plus, the solar inverter and battery storage firm owns a perfect Composite Rating of 99, a likewise perfect EPS Rating of 99 and a stellar Relative Strength Rating of 98.

  • How Apple’s iPhone workshop descended into rioting

    Hundreds of workers have rioted at Foxconn's flagship iPhone plant in China, smashing equipment and clashing with hazmat-clad police over pay and living conditions.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    Some Wall Street analysts are forecasting triple-digit returns for shareholders of these growth stocks.

  • Republican Kiley captures California US House seat

    Republican Kevin Kiley, a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his pointed and relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, captured a U.S. House seat Tuesday in northeastern California. With 83% of ballots counted, Kiley received nearly 53% of the votes to defeat Democrat Kermit Jones, a doctor and Navy veteran. The win will pad the margin of Republican control in the House.

  • As Job Cuts Roil Silicon Valley, Workers Confront Post-Boom Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- When Ryan Stevens joined Meta Platforms Inc. as a product operations manager for WhatsApp in August of 2021, he was enticed by the opportunity to help shape a messaging app used daily by 2 billion people.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar Ibrahim Becomes Malaysia PM After Decades of WaitingChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonHe also figu

  • Trump is sued again by writer for defamation, and battery, over alleged rape

    Donald Trump was sued for defamation a second time on Thursday by a writer who accused the former U.S. president of lying by denying that he raped her 27 years ago. Trump, 76, has denied raping Carroll or knowing her at the time, and said she was "not my type." His first denial in June 2019 prompted her to sue for defamation five months later.

  • Oil drops as price cap proposal eases supply concerns

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts about how much it would limit supply. A bigger than expected build in U.S. gasoline inventories and widening COVID-19 controls in China also added downward pressure on crude prices. Brent crude futures dipped 52 cents, or 0.6%, to $84.89 a barrel by 1219 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $77.79.

  • Chinese Developers Rally on Prospects of Additional Financing

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developers rebounded Thursday as more signs of government policy support emerged for the debt-ravaged sector. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar Ibrahim Becomes Malaysia PM After Decades of WaitingChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonA Bloomberg Intelligence stock gauge of builders climbed about 7.25%, the most in 10 days, with Co

  • How to hide from a drone – the subtle art of 'ghosting' in the age of surveillance

    The federal government has used military-grade border patrol drones like this one to monitor protests in US cities. _ Jonathan Cutrer/Flickr, CC BY-SADrones of all sizes are being used by environmental advocates to monitor deforestation, by conservationists to track poachers, and by journalists and activists to document large protests. As a political sociologist who studies social movements and drones, I document a wide range of nonviolent and pro-social drone uses in my new book, “The Good Dron

  • McCarthy calls on Mayorkas to resign or potentially face impeachment inquiry: 'Enough is enough'

    House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy says Republicans plan will move to impeach Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if he does not resign when Republicans take the House next year.

  • Asia LNG Prices Jump to Seven-Week High on Winter Supply Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s liquefied natural gas spot price rallied to the highest level since early October on concern disruptions to production and the arrival of colder weather in key markets will further tighten supply.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar Ibrahim Becomes Malaysia PM After Decades of WaitingChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonThe Japan-Kor

  • Apple stock 'could be the canary in the coal mine' for China reopening: Strategist

    Investors curious on the next move in the broader market would be wise to be paying extra attention to shares of multinational tech giant Apple.

  • 777 Partners to Buy Windhorst Stake in Berlin Football Club

    (Bloomberg) -- 777 Partners LLC is adding to its string of football acquisitions this year with a deal to buy a majority stake in German club Hertha BSC Berlin from Lars Windhorst.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsAnwar Ibrahim Becomes Malaysia PM After Decades of WaitingChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonThe US private equity investor has agreed to purcha

  • For Anwar, at last: New Malaysian leader went from prisoner to PM

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -As Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim prepares on Thursday to take over as prime minister, one of his recent comments serves to sum up the persistence that secured him the job he has eyed for three decades. "This you need to learn from Anwar Ibrahim - patience, wait a long time, patience," the opposition leader told reporters outside his home a day after Saturday's election led to a hung parliament and a political crisis. While Anwar's progressive bloc won the most seats in parliament, it did not secure a majority.

  • 4 detained over China trading company fire that killed 38

    Four people have been detained over a fire at an industrial trading company in central China that killed 38 people, reports said Wednesday. The fire Monday was caused by welding sparks that ignited cotton cloth being stored at a facility run by the firm Kaixinda, authorities said. Two of the company’s employees and two from a clothing firm were detained, Anyang Mayor Gao Yong told reporters late Tuesday, according to state media.