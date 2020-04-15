ICBII Announces the Approval of its latest patent on Blood-Brain Barrier Permeable Technology accelerating the company's progress towards treating Neuro-Degenerative Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases.

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative California Biosciences International, Inc., ("ICBII"), announced on April 15th the approval of its patent for Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Permeable Peptide Composition. This is ICBII's 6th US and international patent, further validating the unique capability of ICBII's SMART molecules in overcoming the age-old BBB problem in treating diseases of the brain. Estimated 98% of all drugs cannot cross the BBB. The ones that do cross the BBB only provide short-term symptomatic relief without altering disease progression. SMs are structurally configured to enter into brain, target specific disease-causing proteins, and remain in the brain with a half-life (7 days) long enough to trigger immune response to eradicate an intended target. They do not target insulin and transferrin receptors on BBB, which mitigates the potential of systemic toxicity. Unique attributes of SMs technology, including the ability to inhibit pathogenic enzymes, brings ICBII closer to its goal of enabling precise diagnoses and disease altering therapies of diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), and Glioblastoma. With its sixth approved patent, five pending approval and several patents in the pipeline, ICBII continues to build a strong portfolio of proprietary intellectual property to protect its SMART molecules platform technology and to launch new commercial disease altering products for central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

About SMART Molecules

SMART* Molecules (SMs) are novel miniaturized antibody mimics with efficient BBB uptake. (SMART* stands for Specific Molecular Architecture for Recognition and Therapy). This technology has been tested and verified by third parties in animal models of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Among its array of SMs, ICBII has developed a SM for α-synuclein, a key Parkinson's disease target, which, when administered intravenously, allows quantitation of aberrant α-synuclein in the brain of mice and halts its expression in a dose dependent manner. "This latest patent approval is a major advancement in moving the SMs technology platform forward towards treating Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, Glioblastoma, MSA, and other CNS diseases," stated Ram Bhatt PhD, Founder of ICBII. Applicable to any new CNS targets, SMs can potentially change the paradigm and cure many human diseases, including infections and cancers that have not been successfully treated so far.

ABOUT ICBII: The Company was founded for the sole purpose of addressing unmet medical needs for CNS diseases. The BBB has effectively excluded the brain from the entire biotech revolution. With its SMs technology ICBII's mission is to impact the lives of millions of patients worldwide by ameliorating their suffering.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including ICBII's development of SMART Molecules for altering the course of CNS diseases. These statements are based upon our current results obtained in vivo studies, and may prove not to be accurate and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

