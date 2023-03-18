ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin, March Madness gets crazy: 5 Things Podcast

On today's episode of the 5 Things podcast: The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. USA TODAY Supreme Court Correspondent John Fritze looks at a case surrounding special education. Then data shows men vastly outnumber women in corporate leadership. And USA TODAY National Correspondent Elizabeth Weise explains how bald eagles are adapting to changing food sources. Finally, March Madness gets crazy.

Taylor Wilson:

Good morning. I'm Taylor Wilson, and this is Five Things You Need to Know, Saturday the 18th of March 2023.

Today an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. Plus how a Supreme Court decision could impact special education, and bold eagles are being forced to adapt.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant yesterday for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The move comes because of Russia's alleged unlawful deportations of Ukrainian children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia. The ICC alleges that Putin and an official in his office are responsible for war crimes related to the deportations. It's the international court's first arrest warrant since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Chinese President, Xi Jinping, plans to visit Russia next week and meet with Putin in what appears to be a show of support for him. China has refused to condemn Russia and has denounced Western sanctions.

The Supreme Court is set to decide one of the most significant special education cases in years, and as USA Today, Supreme Court correspondent, John Fritze, told me, it could shift the balance of power between parents and schools.

John, thanks for hopping on Five Things.

John Fritze:

Thank you.

Taylor Wilson:

So what's at play here in this special education case at the Supreme Court?

John Fritze:

This case is kind of technical, but it could have pretty big implications for special ed students and parents across the country. It's roughly 7 million students who would be affected by this case. I think it's important to talk about the student in this case. It's a pretty compelling situation he went through. He's a deaf student who immigrated here from Mexico when he was nine and went through a school system in southern Michigan for 12 years, and at the end of those 12 years, really wasn't able to communicate with anyone, could speak no words, was reading at a third grade level.

The thing that happens here is parents and school districts negotiate these plans, but there can be confusion about what's actually happening with those plans and what's being accomplished, and like in this case, there was just a failure on behalf of the school, I think, to accommodate this student. And he is still, I think, suffering the consequences of that. And so what he has asked for the Supreme Court to do, turning to the case at hand, is to boil it down in very general terms, to make it easier for students in this situation to sue schools for monetary damages.

Taylor Wilson:

So you mentioned this negotiation process that happens surrounding the individualized education programs. How will this ruling affect parents' power to negotiate those IEPs?

John Fritze:

I like how you framed that because I think what this case is really about is leverage, right? It's about leverage. Who has the leverage heading into these negotiations, the schools or the parents? And I think from the parents' perspective, what they would argue is that this will give them more leverage. If the Supreme Court rules for the student in this case, and it seems like they will based on the oral argument, that's not a guarantee, but they seem to be leaning in that direction. It would give the parents more leverage because basically what they could... They probably wouldn't say this explicitly, but the elephant in the room would be, "Look, if we don't get what we want, we can file a suit for damages under the ADA".

Now, it's not quite like that because part of what's happening here is there's an argument that these are different laws, they cover different things, and the parents are looking for different things from these different laws. But the idea here is that if they could sue under the ADA a little more quickly, then that might give them a little more leverage in these discussions. Of course, the flip side of that, the schools are concerned about this for a couple of reasons. I think, like ostensibly the reason that they talk about, is that this sort of injects that legal courtroom battle and into this negotiation that's supposed to be about getting a student help quickly.

The whole point of this process is that the school sits down with the parents and they figure out what a student needs and they get it done, and if you inject the threat of a lawsuit in there, that changes everything. And so that's one thing they're concerned about. I think the other thing they're concerned about is a flood of these lawsuits against them and what that means for their budget. Schools don't have a ton of money already, and I think there's some concern about big settlements from parents suing schools for alleged discrimination against a disabled child.

Taylor Wilson:

So John, how has the high court ruled on special education cases in the past and what can we learn about what they might be planning here based on those past decisions?

John Fritze:

So the most on point case is from 2017. It's a few years ago. It's a really interesting case: a student who had cerebral palsy and wanted to bring her service dog into school with her. Also a Michigan student, interestingly. And the school district said no, and she sued. And in that case, the court ruled unanimously for the student.

And what the court basically said was that if your claim is only about ADA issues and not about education issues directly, then you're good to go. And so it's not really about education, it's about access to a building or access to a public facility.

But in that case, the court left unresolved, unanswered: this question that's being raised in this case, which is like, do parents have to go through this administrative process before they file an ADA claim for damages if they feel like they're not going to get anything out of this other process? And that's the question that the court left on the table. And I think that's what's at stake in this case.

Taylor Wilson:

USA Today Supreme Court correspondent, John Fritze. Thanks so much.

John Fritze:

All right, thank you.

Taylor Wilson:

New data shows that men vastly outnumber women in corporate America. According to a USA Today analysis of named executive officers at the country's top 100 publicly traded companies, women are outnumbered five to one in senior leadership. Men make up 83% of the more than 500 named executives in S&P 100 corporations, and women of color are outnumbered 26 to one. You can read the full story with a link in today's show notes.

Climate change is shifting food sources for the country's national animal. USA Today national correspondent, Elizabeth Weiss, explains. Beth, welcome back to the show.

Elizabeth Weise:

As always, a pleasure.

Taylor Wilson:

So let's talk bald eagles. First off, why are they losing their food source?

Elizabeth Weise:

This is just this kind of a wonderful little nature ecosystem ecology story. So bald eagles in Washington state congregate along salmon spawning streams in the winter because the salmon are coming up river, and salmon spawn, and then they die, and their carcasses get washed onto the little banks, and the eagles and other birds eat them. And what has happened is: as the climate has warmed and the streams have warmed, so now they're spawning almost a month earlier at the beginning of December. The problem is because of the rain patterns up in Western Washington, now they're spawning before the rain events. And what's happening is all these salmon carcasses, instead of getting deposited in the shallows where things can eat them, they're getting washed downstream.

Taylor Wilson:

So how are the eagles adapting to this challenge?

Elizabeth Weise:

Eagles are really smart and they also have really good eyesight. Up in that part of western Washington, not only is there beautiful scenery and amazing salmon runs in some of the rivers still, there's also a lot of dairy farms because it rains, and there's beautiful grass, and dairy cows love a mild climate. The eagles, who are not dumb, realize that there was a lot of food at these dairy farms, and the dairy farmers who were also not dumb realized, "Oh, we have a lot of eagles here. This is good for us." Because on a dairy farm, cows are giving birth all year round, so you've got cow placentas, which is like 20 pounds of bodily material that you have to dispose of, and a certain number of still births.

You put them out in the field and it takes them a while to rot away, or you can try and compost them, or you have to have somebody haul them away. Well, it turns out if you put them out in the field now, the eagles will come and scarf them up. So it's win-win. The dairy dairy farmers win because it keeps their fields clean. The coyotes also come at night, but the raptors are really an important part of this. The eagles are getting a replacement diet because the salmon aren't as much there as they were, and the dairy farmers are not having to deal with a lot of expenses to dispose of material.

Taylor Wilson:

So are we seeing similar diet changes for other species because of climate change or because of other reasons? And are we seeing similar adaptations to what the eagles are doing here?

Elizabeth Weise:

The news is not always terrible, because ecosystems and animals are endlessly adaptive and they're pretty smart. And if one source of food isn't there, they'll go looking for others. And often as not, they find them. And sometimes it may not be as good and sometimes it's really bad, but yet animals are not... They know where to find their next meal. We've all evolved to do that.

Taylor Wilson:

All right, Elizabeth Weise, with some positive news for us. Thanks, as always.

Elizabeth Weise:

You're so welcome.

Taylor Wilson:

Well, it was about as crazy of an opening round to the NCAA men's basketball tournament as we've seen. First, 15-seed Princeton upset 2-seed Arizona on Thursday. Then, 1-seed Purdue, led by one of the best players in the country, Zach Edey, lost to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson, just the second time in history a 16-seed has beaten a one.

Top overall seed, Alabama remains, and more upsets are likely on the way this weekend as the second round gets underway. Meanwhile, the women's tournament field tipped off its first round yesterday. The upsets haven't been as extreme on that side, but 11-seed Mississippi State knocked off six-seed, Creighton.

Top overall seed and defending national champion, South Carolina, walloped 16-seed Norfolk State. You can follow along with all the March madness by staying with USA Today Sports.

And thanks for listening to Five Things. You can find us every day of the week right here, wherever you're listening right now. Sunday host, James Brown, is back tomorrow. And I'll see you Monday with more of Five Things from USA Today.

