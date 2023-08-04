ICC may issue another arrest warrant for Putin – Ukrainian intelligence

Not only Putin, but also

The International Criminal Court in the Hague may issue another arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the crimes committed by Wagner mercenaries, Ukrainian Military Intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Aug. 4.

“We know that the work of the ICC is a complex process,” said Yusov.

“But, nevertheless, both for these episodes and for many other crimes of Putin, his regime, and Putin's Russia, new investigations and corresponding decisions are possible.”

He added that not only Putin, but also other individuals from his entourage could be named in future warrants from the couty.

Earlier, former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice David Scheffer said that the International Criminal Court could investigate the ties between Wagner mercenaries and Russian leadership, which could potentially lead to new arrest warrants for Putin.

On March 17, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin on suspicion of committing war crimes related to the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Putin now faces arrest in 123 countries that have ratified the Rome Statute.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine