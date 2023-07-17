All ICC member states obliged to detain Putin and extradite him to The Hague – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, has called on all 123 member states of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to fulfil the requirement to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

Source: a statement made by Kuleba at a ministerial round table at the UN on the work of the ICC, reports European Pravda, citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

Details: The head of Ukrainian diplomacy stressed that Kyiv actively cooperates with the International Criminal Court and greatly appreciates its involvement in the investigation of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed by Russians.

According to Kuleba, the ICC’s decision to issue arrest warrants for Putin and Lvova-Belova for the deportation of Ukrainian children was a turning point.

Quote: "We insist that all 123 member states of the International Criminal Court that have ratified the Rome Statute must strictly comply with the ICC's request to arrest Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova."

Kuleba called on the ICC to issue further arrest warrants for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed by Russians in Ukraine.

Background:

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has publicly stated that he expects Vladimir Putin to attend the BRICS summit in August, despite the fact that South Africa would be obliged to arrest him and extradite him to the International Criminal Court.

It has emerged that South Africa requested that the Russian delegation at the summit be headed by Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, instead of Putin, but the request was denied.

